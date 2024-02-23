For more than 75 years, Hazelden Betty Ford has been at the forefront of addiction treatment and recovery—breaking through stigma, transforming care and saving lives. Our celebrations are happening throughout the year and across the country. And you're invited!
November 8
Betty Ford Center 42nd Anniversary Celebration
Enjoy a weekend of education, fellowship, and support, featuring engaging workshops, group discussions, and activities that foster personal growth and community bonds.
Newberg Recovery Celebration and Ice Cream Social - Jul 20, 2024, Newberg, OR
Held on the beautiful Newberg campus, join us for keynote William C. Moyers, a lifetime achievement award for “Father” Phil Oliver, an ice cream social and more!
Chicago Recovery Picnic - Aug 4, 2024, Chicago, IL
Our annual picnic in the park this year will be a family-friendly event. Get ready to eat, celebrate and have fun!
75th Anniversary Still Breaking Through Gala - Sep 13, 2024, Minneapolis, MN
An elegant evening to honor and celebrate 75 years breaking through stigma, transforming care and saving lives, raising critical funds to support the growth of our next 75 years!
National Recovery Weekend - Sep 13-15, 2024, Center City and St. Paul, MN
Join president and CEO Dr. Joseph Lee, 75th Anniversary Honorary Chairwoman Susan Ford Bales, William C. Moyers and other recovery thought leaders for a weekend of inspiration, meals and fellowship, and our Celebration on the Green.
Betty Ford Center Anniversary Weekend - Nov 8-10, 2024, Rancho Mirage, CA
Welcome back to your home in the desert! We’ll honor the 75th anniversary in style in Rancho Mirage with alumni gatherings, workshops, a gala dinner and live entertainment, and a book reading with William C. Moyers.