75 Years and Still Breaking Through

Betty Ford Center Anniversary

For more than 75 years, Hazelden Betty Ford has been at the forefront of addiction treatment and recovery—breaking through stigma, transforming care and saving lives. Our celebrations are happening throughout the year and across the country. And you're invited!

Watch this space for details and announcements.

Featured Celebration

 

Welcome home, friends. Join our 75th anniversary celebrations to reconnect, find inspiration, and honor the remarkable journey of recovery, together. Don’t miss these incredible events – register now! 

November 8

Betty Ford Center 42nd Anniversary Celebration

Enjoy a weekend of education, fellowship, and support, featuring engaging workshops, group discussions, and activities that foster personal growth and community bonds.

Newberg Recovery Celebration and Ice Cream Social - Jul 20, 2024, Newberg, OR

Held on the beautiful Newberg campus, join us for keynote William C. Moyers, a lifetime achievement award for “Father” Phil Oliver, an ice cream social and more!

Chicago Recovery Picnic - Aug 4, 2024, Chicago, IL

Our annual picnic in the park this year will be a family-friendly event. Get ready to eat, celebrate and have fun!

75th Anniversary Still Breaking Through Gala - Sep 13, 2024, Minneapolis, MN

An elegant evening to honor and celebrate 75 years breaking through stigma, transforming care and saving lives, raising critical funds to support the growth of our next 75 years!

National Recovery Weekend - Sep 13-15, 2024, Center City and St. Paul, MN

Join president and CEO Dr. Joseph Lee, 75th Anniversary Honorary Chairwoman Susan Ford Bales, William C. Moyers and other recovery thought leaders for a weekend of inspiration, meals and fellowship, and our Celebration on the Green.

Betty Ford Center Anniversary Weekend - Nov 8-10, 2024, Rancho Mirage, CA

Welcome back to your home in the desert! We’ll honor the 75th anniversary in style in Rancho Mirage with alumni gatherings, workshops, a gala dinner and live entertainment, and a book reading with William C. Moyers. 

Florida Recovery Celebration - Dec 7, 2024, Naples, FL

Celebrate the gift of recovery with sun and fun at our Naples celebration. Join friends old and new for inspiration and fellowship.

Lead with Us

Explore sponsorship opportunities at all levels.

Join Our Year-Long Celebration

Browse upcoming celebration events in your area.

Where Hope Gets to Work

Discover how our breakthrough treatment approach has helped generations outlive the disease of addiction. We can help your family, too.

Be the first to hear about 75th anniversary happenings, gatherings and opportunities—and let's get together soon.

Be the Change with Us

Fundraise Your Way

Help spark hope for others by organizing a personal fundraiser.
75th Anniversary Swag

We've released 75th anniversary commemorative items. Check out the store!
Harmony and Recovery

Join Hazelden Betty Ford night at a Minnesota Lake area summer concert series on June 12, 2024.
Courage, Candor and Service

U.S. Postal Service stamp honors former First Lady Mrs. Betty Ford's advocacy for recovery.

Get More Involved

Find the most meaningful opportunities to inspire and strengthen your recovery and well-being.
Help Out Now

Want to make a difference in someone's life right now? Here's how.
A Theater of Hope

New off-Broadway production shares story of addiction and recovery.
A United Force

A look back on the merger that broke through the field of recovery.
Stories to Inspire

Hope Told in First Person

Breathing New Life

As the founder of Recovery 2.0—a global wellspring of healing practices and wisdom— Tommy Rosen helps people the world over breathe new life into their recovery.

The Story of a Healing Spirit

This is the recovery story of Daisy Vanslyke, a gentle spirit who spends most of her time healing other people. In her every word and wisdom, she speaks from the heart: she has endured some of life's greatest adversities and hardships, but she still finds beauty and purpose in herself, her children and her recovery. And she's brave enough to see the same in others—and to help them see it too.

Hope Takes Center Stage

Playwright and performer Maggie Moe recasts the story of addiction and recovery.

Aida's Recovery Story: Trapped in the Eye of the Storm

Aida and her brother Will share their unbelievable story with host William C. Moyers, reflecting on the power of dignity and hope, especially in the midst of crisis.

Giving Back in Gratitude

As a licensed mental health counselor, Lisa D. had lots of experience assessing alcohol disorders. Nevertheless, she says, "it's somehow different when it's your own child."

A Mom's Story of Love for Her Addicted Child and Her Healing Journey

Listen as Sandy Swenson discusses how psychologically separating her son from his addiction enabled her to love her child and help him fight the disease of addiction.

Special Thanks to Our 75th Anniversary Supporters

