Meet Our Executive Leadership Team

Members of the executive leadership team bring a wealth of experience from a variety of disciplines to their collective role of carrying out the mission of Hazelden Betty Ford.
James A. Blaha
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer

Dawne Carlson
Vice President of Human Resources

Alta DeRoo, MD
Chief Medical Officer

Kevin Doyle, EdD
President and CEO, Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies

Ahmed Eid, MA, LADC
Regional Vice President of Minnesota

Joe Jaksha
Vice President and Publisher

Joseph Lee, MD
President and Chief Executive Officer

Moira McGinley
Vice President and Chief Development Officer

Emily Piper, JD
General Counsel, Vice President of Advocacy

Bob Poznanovich, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development
Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

