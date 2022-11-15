Alcohol and Drug Rehab at Hazelden Betty Ford in Newberg



Located in the Portland metropolitan area, you will find expert clinicians, gender-specific drug rehab programming and an individualized approach to your care at our Newberg, Oregon addiction treatment center.

Our alcohol and drug rehab programming and services combine the latest in evidence-based therapies with Twelve Step traditions and fellowship. And, because drug addiction often comes with complicated, co-occurring mental health issues related to depression, anxiety or trauma, your substance abuse treatment plan will integrate care for co-occurring conditions, if needed.

Addiction treatment programs and related rehab services available at our Newberg campus include:

Inpatient Drug Rehab

The goal of residential treatment is to stabilize your health and equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to find lasting freedom from drug addiction. Your pace through our inpatient treatment program, run by an interdisciplinary licensed care team, will not be identical to those around you. While there are common milestones in healing from addiction, the most effective treatment path for you is your own—based on your specific challenges, circumstances and needs.

Our comprehensive inpatient drug rehab approach to substance abuse incorporates the following components: