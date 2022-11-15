Inpatient Drug Rehab in Newberg, Oregon
Located in the Portland metropolitan area, you will find expert clinicians, gender-specific drug rehab programming and an individualized approach to your care at our Newberg, Oregon addiction treatment center.
Our alcohol and drug rehab programming and services combine the latest in evidence-based therapies with Twelve Step traditions and fellowship. And, because drug addiction often comes with complicated, co-occurring mental health issues related to depression, anxiety or trauma, your substance abuse treatment plan will integrate care for co-occurring conditions, if needed.
Addiction treatment programs and related rehab services available at our Newberg campus include:
The goal of residential treatment is to stabilize your health and equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to find lasting freedom from drug addiction. Your pace through our inpatient treatment program, run by an interdisciplinary licensed care team, will not be identical to those around you. While there are common milestones in healing from addiction, the most effective treatment path for you is your own—based on your specific challenges, circumstances and needs.
Our comprehensive inpatient drug rehab approach to substance abuse incorporates the following components:
In addition, our treatment center offers two specialty inpatient programs designed to address treatment and recovery risks and challenges specific to certain populations.
The immediate goal of our COR-12 program is to help patients get opioid withdrawal discomfort and minimize cravings. Ultimately, our goal is to discontinue medication use and help patients live a life free from drug abuse.
Our day treatment or partial hospitalization, clinically referred known as high-intensity outpatient program, offers the highest intensive level of outpatient addiction treatment. This programming is an effective outpatient drug rehab option for those who:
Patients in our high-intensity outpatient program have the option of living in our comfortable and inviting sober-housing units on campus in Newberg, Oregon. This on-campus housing is gender-informed and supervised 24/7.
Our virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) combines evidence-based addiction therapies and practices, Twelve Step principles, and the latest scientific research about alcohol and drug addiction. Like our day treatment program, you’ll receive an individualized care plan that incorporates psychological, social and substance use assessments. Mental health services are also available for those with co-occurring mental health disorders.
Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
A variety of post-rehab services and resources are available through Hazelden Betty Ford. These online, in-person and digital resources are designed to strengthen your recovery, reduce the risk of relapse and adopt healthy new routines and practices. Popular resources include:
Service animals are permitted in Hazelden Betty Ford facilities and we afford individuals who require the assistance of a service animal with equal opportunity to access the organization. Per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a "service animal" is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.
Per the ADA, dogs or other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, emotional support or companionship do not qualify as service animals. Emotional support, therapy animals and pets are not permitted on Hazelden Betty Ford's facilities, leased spaces or on campus grounds.
Visiting Hours
To protect the health and wellbeing of our community during spikes in COVID-19 rates and changing area policies, visitation restrictions may be in place. Please check with staff at the Newberg facility to learn the most up-to-date visitation policies. Thank you and be well.
Patient Communication
The privacy, respect and safety of your loved one and all of our patients is of the utmost importance and is to be respected. Here’s what you need to know:
Phone Calls
Patients may use their cellphones when not in programming. To reduce distractions and protect the confidentiality of the treatment community, patients are not allowed to keep their phones on their person. Phones must be kept and used in patients’ rooms only unless other arrangements have been made with staff.
Family and friends may call to leave voicemail messages for patients who can then return the call later when they are available. Messages are checked daily. Please dial 1-503-554-4398 and follow the prompts to reach your loved one's program
In the event of a true emergency where you must reach staff or your loved one immediately, please call the Medical Services Unit at 1-503-554-4373.
Gifts and Packages Policy
Loved ones may mail or bring the following items to patients:
We do not allow the following items:
To ensure the safety of our treatment community, all items must be given directly to staff and will be searched prior to being delivered to patients. Items brought to campus may be delivered Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm and should be dropped off in the Reception Building. When dropping off items, you will not be allowed to visit with a patient unless explicit arrangements have been made with staff prior to arrival on campus.
Hazelden Betty Ford
[Patient's name]
1901 Esther Street
Newberg, OR 97132-9500
Lodging
Ask about available Hazelden Betty Ford discounted rates at the following establishments:
Many major insurance providers have recognized Hazelden Betty Ford for its leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field, including Newberg’s inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs and services.