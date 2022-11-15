Skip to Main Content
Inpatient Drug Rehab in Newberg, Oregon

1901 Esther Street Newberg, OR 97132
I went from hopeless to hopeful. Hazelden allowed me to access everything that I was.

Clare
Hazelden Betty Ford in Newberg, Oregon

Alcohol and Drug Rehab at Hazelden Betty Ford in Newberg

Located in the Portland metropolitan area, you will find expert clinicians, gender-specific drug rehab programming and an individualized approach to your care at our Newberg, Oregon addiction treatment center. 

Our alcohol and drug rehab programming and services combine the latest in evidence-based therapies with Twelve Step traditions and fellowship. And, because drug addiction often comes with complicated, co-occurring mental health issues related to depression, anxiety or trauma, your substance abuse treatment plan will integrate care for co-occurring conditions, if needed.

Addiction treatment programs and related rehab services available at our Newberg campus include:

Inpatient Drug Rehab

The goal of residential treatment is to stabilize your health and equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to find lasting freedom from drug addiction. Your pace through our inpatient treatment program, run by an interdisciplinary licensed care team, will not be identical to those around you. While there are common milestones in healing from addiction, the most effective treatment path for you is your own—based on your specific challenges, circumstances and needs.

Our comprehensive inpatient drug rehab approach to substance abuse incorporates the following components:

  • Medical care for initial detox services and ongoing medical needs (our licensed physicians, nurses and other medical staff will help you feel more comfortable during your treatment experience)
  • Gender-informed programming
  • Group therapy
  • Individual therapy
  • Educational presentations
  • Integrated mental health services for co-occurring disorders, with care provided by psychiatrists and other licensed professionals
  • Special-focus groups
  • Twelve Step Facilitation therapy
  • Wellness and recreational activities at our on-site gym
  • Spiritual care services
  • Animal-assisted programming with Nala, an Australian Labradoodle

In addition, our treatment center offers two specialty inpatient programs designed to address treatment and recovery risks and challenges specific to certain populations.

  • Addiction treatment for professionals 
    Peer support, shame reduction and return-to-practice readiness with group and individual sessions are key focus areas of our specialized drug treatment program for professionals. Additionally, we address: 
  • Career restoration
  • Licensing and/or monitoring matters
  • Professional practice and reputation 
  • Opioid addiction treatment 
    Developed by a team of clinicians at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, COR12® (Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps) is a proven effective treatment program for patients diagnosed with opioid addiction. Alongside special-focus and educational groups, medication-assisted treatment is an option for patients in our COR-12 program. 

The immediate goal of our COR-12 program is to help patients get opioid withdrawal discomfort and minimize cravings. Ultimately, our goal is to discontinue medication use and help patients live a life free from drug abuse.

Take a Virtual Tour 

Take a video tour of our treatment center for drug and alcohol addiction in Newberg, Oregon.

High-Intensity Outpatient Program

Our day treatment or partial hospitalization, clinically referred known as high-intensity outpatient program, offers the highest intensive level of outpatient addiction treatment. This programming is an effective outpatient drug rehab option for those who:

  • Experienced chronic relapse
  • Attempted treatment multiple times
  • Struggle with co-occurring mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression
  • Need a next-step following inpatient addiction treatment

Patients in our high-intensity outpatient program have the option of living in our comfortable and inviting sober-housing units on campus in Newberg, Oregon. This on-campus housing is gender-informed and supervised 24/7.

Virtual Intensive Outpatient Treatment

Our virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) combines evidence-based addiction therapies and practices, Twelve Step principles, and the latest scientific research about alcohol and drug addiction. Like our day treatment program, you’ll receive an individualized care plan that incorporates psychological, social and substance use assessments. Mental health services are also available for those with co-occurring mental health disorders.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.

Family Programs

Learn more about our programs supporting families affected by addiction.

Children's Programs

Learn more about our life-changing programs designed to help children with addicted parents.

Recovery Management

A variety of post-rehab services and resources are available through Hazelden Betty Ford. These online, in-person and digital resources are designed to strengthen your recovery, reduce the risk of relapse and adopt healthy new routines and practices. Popular resources include: 

  • Phone-based coaching
  • Mobile apps
  • Online social communities
  • Daily inspirational emails
  • Self-help publications, such as daily mediation books.

Service animals are permitted in Hazelden Betty Ford facilities and we afford individuals who require the assistance of a service animal with equal opportunity to access the organization. Per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a "service animal" is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.

Per the ADA, dogs or other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, emotional support or companionship do not qualify as service animals. Emotional support, therapy animals and pets are not permitted on Hazelden Betty Ford's facilities, leased spaces or on campus grounds.

Visiting Hours

To protect the health and wellbeing of our community during spikes in COVID-19 rates and changing area policies, visitation restrictions may be in place. Please check with staff at the Newberg facility to learn the most up-to-date visitation policies. Thank you and be well.

Patient Communication

The privacy, respect and safety of your loved one and all of our patients is of the utmost importance and is to be respected. Here’s what you need to know: 

Phone Calls

Patients may use their cellphones when not in programming. To reduce distractions and protect the confidentiality of the treatment community, patients are not allowed to keep their phones on their person. Phones must be kept and used in patients’ rooms only unless other arrangements have been made with staff.

Family and friends may call to leave voicemail messages for patients who can then return the call later when they are available. Messages are checked daily. Please dial 1-503-554-4398 and follow the prompts to reach your loved one's program

In the event of a true emergency where you must reach staff or your loved one immediately, please call the Medical Services Unit at 1-503-554-4373.

Gifts and Packages Policy

Loved ones may mail or bring the following items to patients:

  • Flowers
  • Clothes
  • Alcohol-free toiletries and hygiene products
  • Books
  • Cards
  • Bedding and towels that are new in packaging
  • Food items prepared in commercial kitchens, produce items
  • Arts and crafting supplies
  • Medications
  • Cigarettes/chewing tobacco

We do not allow the following items:

  • Homemade food
  • Bedding, towels, or stuffed animals from home
  • Weapons
  • Alcohol-based toiletries and hygiene products
  • Aerosol products
  • Kombucha, energy drinks, vaping devices, e-cigarettes, cigarillos, cigars, herbal cigarettes, items containing CBD
  • Small appliances
  • Candles or items that may pose a fire hazard
  • Sporting equipment such as golf clubs, skateboards,  rollerblades/rollerskates, bicycles, baseball bats, jump ropes

To ensure the safety of our treatment community, all items must be given directly to staff and will be searched prior to being delivered to patients. Items brought to campus may be delivered Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm and should be dropped off in the Reception Building. When dropping off items, you will not be allowed to visit with a patient unless explicit arrangements have been made with staff prior to arrival on campus.

Hazelden Betty Ford 
[Patient's name] 
1901 Esther Street 
Newberg, OR 97132-9500

Lodging

Ask about available Hazelden Betty Ford discounted rates at the following establishments:

Hazelden Betty Ford Named a Center of Excellence among Top Insurers

Many major insurance providers have recognized Hazelden Betty Ford for its leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field, including Newberg’s inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs and services. 

Optum

Part of the UnitedHealth Group: Recognized as a Platinum Provider in Optum’s Achievements in Clinical Excellence (ACE) program for effectiveness and efficiency

Aetna

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a "center of excellence" for addiction treatment and related mental health services

Beacon Health

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford as a "Select Provider"

Cigna

Identified Hazelden Betty Ford as a "Designated Preferred Provider"

AssuredPartners

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a "center of excellence" for addiction treatment and related mental health services 

Meet the Treatment Team

Hazelden Betty Ford in Newberg, Oregon

1-866-831-5700