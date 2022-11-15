Help a Child Heal from the Hurt of Addiction

The Children's program offers both in-person and virtual services in support of children and families impacted by substance use and mental health conditions. In these programs, children will learn that an adult's substance use disorder can never be a kid's fault, that their family is not alone, and that it is okay to talk about their feelings with people they trust. Children will learn age-appropriate information about the disease of addiction and recovery, practice sharing their feelings and have fun! Continuing care services for kids and families are available both in-person and virtually upon completion of one of the below programs. No child is turned away due to the inability to pay.