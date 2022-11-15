Outpatient Rehab & Mental Health Center in Beaverton, Oregon

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s outpatient drug rehab and mental health clinic is located seven miles west of downtown Portland, Oregon, in the city of Beaverton.

The goal of our facility is to stabilize your health and equip you with the knowledge, skills and resources to help you reclaim your life from addiction and mental health disorders—or both. Our outpatient programs—offered weekdays and weeknights—are designed to help you manage your symptoms within the structure and support of our treatment environment until you are equipped with the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively manage your symptoms on your own.

Drug rehab and mental health services at Hazelden Betty Ford’s treatment center in Beaverton are in-network with most insurance providers.