Outpatient Drug Rehab Near Portland, Oregon
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s outpatient drug rehab and mental health clinic is located seven miles west of downtown Portland, Oregon, in the city of Beaverton.
The goal of our facility is to stabilize your health and equip you with the knowledge, skills and resources to help you reclaim your life from addiction and mental health disorders—or both. Our outpatient programs—offered weekdays and weeknights—are designed to help you manage your symptoms within the structure and support of our treatment environment until you are equipped with the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively manage your symptoms on your own.
Drug rehab and mental health services at Hazelden Betty Ford’s treatment center in Beaverton are in-network with most insurance providers.
Our virtual and in-person Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) combine evidence-based addiction therapies and practices, Twelve Step principles, and the latest scientific research about alcohol and drug addiction.
Our intensive outpatient program takes an individualized approach to care that incorporates psychological, social and substance use (alcohol and other drug) assessments to address each patient’s specific challenges and needs. Mental health services are available for those with co-occurring mental health disorders.
Our virtual and in-person low-intensity outpatient program is designed to give you more opportunities to solidify your abstinence from substance use by building healthy new routines, developing your recovery support network, identifying relapse triggers and practicing relapse prevention skills.
Assessments and individual mental health therapy is offered at our Beaverton, Oregon office for those who are receiving addiction treatment services or for any community member in need of mental health services.
When clinically advised, Hazelden provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. This evidence-based treatment protocol is designed to ease the discomfort of opioid withdrawal, reduce cravings and help patients engage more successfully in rehab programming and activities.
Oregon’s court-mandated Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) diversion program is also offered at Hazelden’s facility in Beaverton. Referral by an Alcohol and Drug Evaluation and Screening Specialist (ADES) is required for this program. Participants may choose to attend our IOP sessions or other outpatient programming as well.
Addiction doesn’t just impact those battling the chronic disease—it changes the lives of family members, too. Our virtual and in-person Family Programs, including support groups and family counseling, give you and your loved ones the space and resources to overcome the many challenges you’ve faced. Additionally, you’ll better understand how to set healthy boundaries and have the power to rebuild trusting relationships.
Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
Scientific research identifies ongoing involvement in sober-related activities and social engagement with the recovery community as the best predictors of long-term sobriety. This active engagement is especially important during the first 18 months post-rehab, when risk of relapse is most intense.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's post-rehab services and resources are designed to help you strengthen and advance your recovery from alcohol and drug addiction over the long haul, including digital, in-person and phone-based recovery tools, such as:
Hazelden Betty Ford is proud to be recognized by various insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field.
