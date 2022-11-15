Skip to Main Content
Outpatient Drug Rehab Near Portland, Oregon

6600 SW 105th Avenue, Suite 120 Beaverton, OR 97008
I could finally see that drugs and alcohol were ruining everything. Once I realized where my life was going, I was so extremely grateful to be in a place where I could get help.

Elizabeth D.

Outpatient Rehab & Mental Health Center in Beaverton, Oregon

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s outpatient drug rehab and mental health clinic is located seven miles west of downtown Portland, Oregon, in the city of Beaverton. 

The goal of our facility is to stabilize your health and equip you with the knowledge, skills and resources to help you reclaim your life from addiction and mental health disorders—or both. Our outpatient programs—offered weekdays and weeknights—are designed to help you manage your symptoms within the structure and support of our treatment environment until you are equipped with the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively manage your symptoms on your own.

Drug rehab and mental health services at Hazelden Betty Ford’s treatment center in Beaverton are in-network with most insurance providers.

Intensive Outpatient Treatment

Our virtual and in-person Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) combine evidence-based addiction therapies and practices, Twelve Step principles, and the latest scientific research about alcohol and drug addiction. 

Our intensive outpatient program takes an individualized approach to care that incorporates psychological, social and substance use (alcohol and other drug) assessments to address each patient’s specific challenges and needs. Mental health services are available for those with co-occurring mental health disorders. 

Low-Intensity Outpatient Program

Our virtual and in-person low-intensity outpatient program is designed to give you more opportunities to solidify your abstinence from substance use by building healthy new routines, developing your recovery support network, identifying relapse triggers and practicing relapse prevention skills. 

Low-intensity outpatient treatment might be right for you if: 

  • You’re new to treatment
  • You’ve progressed through inpatient or high-intensity outpatient treatment
  • You are stable in your recovery and interested in addressing grief, trauma, or developing healthy relationship skills
Outpatient Mental Health Services

Assessments and individual mental health therapy is offered at our Beaverton, Oregon office for those who are receiving addiction treatment services or for any community member in need of mental health services.

Specialized Rehabilitation Programs and Services

Opioid addiction treatment

When clinically advised, Hazelden provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. This evidence-based treatment protocol is designed to ease the discomfort of opioid withdrawal, reduce cravings and help patients engage more successfully in rehab programming and activities.

DUII Diversion and Conviction Program 

Oregon’s court-mandated Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) diversion program is also offered at Hazelden’s facility in Beaverton. Referral by an Alcohol and Drug Evaluation and Screening Specialist (ADES) is required for this program. Participants may choose to attend our IOP sessions or other outpatient programming as well.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Addiction doesn’t just impact those battling the chronic disease—it changes the lives of family members, too. Our virtual and in-person Family Programs, including support groups and family counseling, give you and your loved ones the space and resources to overcome the many challenges you’ve faced. Additionally, you’ll better understand how to set healthy boundaries and have the power to rebuild trusting relationships. 

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.

Family Programs

Learn more about our programs supporting families affected by addiction.

Children's Programs

Learn more about our life-changing programs designed to help children with addicted parents.

Recovery Management

Scientific research identifies ongoing involvement in sober-related activities and social engagement with the recovery community as the best predictors of long-term sobriety. This active engagement is especially important during the first 18 months post-rehab, when risk of relapse is most intense.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's post-rehab services and resources are designed to help you strengthen and advance your recovery from alcohol and drug addiction over the long haul, including digital, in-person and phone-based recovery tools, such as: 

  • Award-winning mobile apps 
  • Twelve Step-inspired retreats
  • Coaching and monitoring services
  • Online recovery communities
  • Alumni events 

Hazelden Betty Ford Named Centers of Excellence Among Top Insurers

Hazelden Betty Ford is proud to be recognized by various insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field. 

Recognition for Hazelden in Beaverton, Oregon, include:

Optum

Part of the UnitedHealth Group - Recognized Hazelden Betty Ford as a Platinum Provider, achieved by consistency in meeting ACE metrics related to effectiveness and efficiency.

Aetna

Recognized Hazelden Betty Ford an Institute of Quality (IOQ), a special designation for facilities that show excellence in care and a commitment to continuous improvement

Beacon Health

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford as a Select Provider

Cigna

Identified Hazelden Betty Ford as a Designated Preferred Provider

AssuredPartners

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a "center of excellence" for addiction treatment and related mental health services 

