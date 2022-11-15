The Betty Ford Center opened in Rancho Mirage, California, in 1982. The center’s cofounder and namesake, former First Lady Betty Ford, became synonymous with addiction recovery when, at age 60, she openly sought treatment for dependence on alcohol and prescription medications. In 2014, the Betty Ford Center merged with the Hazelden Foundation, established in 1949 and headquartered in Center City, Minnesota, to form the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Today, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is recognized as the nation’s foremost nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience to help individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions.
You can find Hazelden Betty Ford inpatient and outpatient centers at multiple locations around the country. We also offer telehealth options so you can access addiction treatment and mental health services from the comfort and convenience of your home.
While Twelve Step principles and practices have always been a cornerstone of our programs and services at Hazelden Betty Ford, it’s important for you to know that our comprehensive treatment model also incorporates:
Hazelden Betty Ford provides a full range of inpatient and outpatient alcohol and drug addiction treatment programs and services for teens, adults and families, including specialized services for opioid addiction, older adults, teens and young adults and professionals. Our treatment programs incorporate care for co-occurring mental health disorders.
In addition, Hazelden Betty Ford provides mental health services on an outpatient basis. Our psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists are skilled at assessing and addressing depression, anxiety, trauma, ADHD and other mental health conditions.
Beyond our core addiction treatment programs, recovery support services exclusive to Hazelden Betty Ford include:
In addition to clinical care, Hazelden Betty Ford encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, thought leadership and advocacy, professional and medical education programs, clinical consultation and training, school-based prevention resources and specialized programs families and children.
Yes, medically supervised detox is a part of the treatment protocol at our inpatient addiction treatment centers in Minnesota, California and Oregon. Our detox units are designed with 24/7 medical supervision so you can safely and comfortably detox from alcohol, opioids or other drugs before starting your addiction treatment program. As a residential patient, you will begin rehab on a medical unit in order to safely detox before being assigned to a treatment unit. Then, medical care will remain an essential component of your comprehensive treatment program throughout your Hazelden Betty Ford stay.
Yes and yes. Hazelden Betty Ford treatment center staff are experienced professionals who hold licensure in substance abuse counseling or their respective professional discipline, such as medicine, nursing, psychology, psychiatry, marriage and family therapy and social work. Our programs are also licensed by the state where they are located. All Hazelden Betty Ford locations are accredited by The Joint Commission. Learn more about Hazelden Betty Ford and our expertise.
All of Hazelden Betty Ford’s inpatient (residential) treatment centers in Minnesota, California, Oregon and Florida have an on-site physician during regular admission hours. When admitted to our inpatient treatment programs in Minnesota, California and Oregon, you will first stay on our medical unit where you will be safely detoxed from alcohol, opioids or other drugs by expert addiction treatment nurses under the direction of physicians. (We do not have on-site detox services at our residential treatment center in Florida). Once you move into your treatment unit, you will continue to receive medical care as needed.
No. Our addiction treatment programs and mental health services are not currently covered by Medicare or Medicaid policies. However, Hazelden Betty Ford is an in-network behavioral health care provider with most major health insurance companies. You can also call us at 1-855-260-1238 to talk with a Hazelden Betty Ford recovery expert about treatment costs, care options and your insurance coverage and benefits.
No, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a nonprofit organization. Charitable support and a commitment to innovation drive ongoing advances in care, research, programs and services to reach and help more people. Our collective vision is to empower recovery and well-being for all.
Alumni of Hazelden Betty Ford number in the hundreds of thousands and live in all parts of the country and around the world—forming an extraordinary community of support where you can connect, serve and belong. When you are engaged and involved with others in this alumni community, you can strengthen your own recovery from addiction while also supporting others who share the journey. Our alumni chapters, events, reunions, newsletters, bookstore discounts, activities and speaker events are designed to keep you connected with your alumni community, wherever you are. Explore Hazelden Betty Ford’s Alumni information for more details.