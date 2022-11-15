Hazelden Betty Ford provides a full range of inpatient and outpatient alcohol and drug addiction treatment programs and services for teens, adults and families, including specialized services for opioid addiction, older adults, teens and young adults and professionals. Our treatment programs incorporate care for co-occurring mental health disorders.

In addition, Hazelden Betty Ford provides mental health services on an outpatient basis. Our psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists are skilled at assessing and addressing depression, anxiety, trauma, ADHD and other mental health conditions.

Beyond our core addiction treatment programs, recovery support services exclusive to Hazelden Betty Ford include: