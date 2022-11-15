We Start with a Phone Call

If you’re worried that your alcohol or drug use is getting out of control—or that your loved one needs help with addiction—please call to speak with one of our knowledgeable specialists. We will help you figure things out. Finding answers, help and support for addiction and mental health begins with a free and confidential conversation with one of our admissions specialists.

Your initial conversation will help to determine possible next steps. Perhaps a more thorough substance use or mental health assessment is needed. If that's the case, we will schedule the appropriate assessment with a Hazelden Betty Ford clinician or make a referral for other treatment services or mental health care in your area.

The substance use and/or mental health assessment is designed to gather more detailed information about your health history and symptoms. This information gives us insight in determining whether residential or outpatient addiction treatment might be needed, and which specific services and approaches would best meet your clinical needs. With your permission and signed consent, contact might be made with other medical and mental health professionals with whom you've worked in order to better understand the entirety of your needs. The same goes for family members who can help provide context and background for your personal circumstances.*

*We will not speak with anyone you have not expressly given us permission to communicate with.

Deciphering Your Insurance Information

If treatment is recommended, you will be assigned a financial advocate who will work with you and your insurance company to maximize your benefits. Hazelden Betty Ford is an in-network provider with most major insurance companies, with the exception of Medicare and Medicaid. Your financial advocate will explain how your benefits apply and what your personal costs are.

Starting Treatment

If it's determined that you could benefit from addiction treatment, your Hazelden Betty Ford intake specialist will work with you to schedule an admissions date.

If residential treatment services are recommended, an intake specialist will meet with you to cover the necessary paperwork. Once the intake paperwork is completed, our staff will tour you around the facility and help you get settled. You may spend your first night in our medical detox unit, where medical staff make sure you're comfortable and medically stable. Then you will join your peers in a residential treatment unit and, over the next few days, meet with a team of licensed professionals and medical staff who will design your individualized treatment plan.

If an outpatient treatment program is recommended, you will similarly complete intake paperwork with staff and receive a personalized program schedule. If you elect to stay on site through one of Hazelden Betty Ford’s room-and-board options, you will be given a room assignment and meet with staff for any questions or concerns you may have. If you're receiving virtual services, you will be instructed on how to properly use our virtual treatment platform.

If mental health services are recommended as a part of your addiction treatment plan, your individualized care may include: