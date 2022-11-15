Recovery Coaches Make the Difference



Early recovery is a critical inflection point. You have to reshape your thinking and behavior as well as your relationship with mind-altering substances, but cravings are at an all-time high. Your Connection recovery coach can help you navigate these cravings and manage any intrusive thoughts or feelings, each day building toward long-term sobriety.

Research also verifies how important it is to continue with recovery-focused activities following treatment for alcohol or other drugs. In fact, scientific findings published by Hazelden Betty Ford's Butler Center for Research show that the average abstinence rate increases to 82 percent for individuals who participate in recovery monitoring programs.

Through Connection services, you can also share your recovery progress with family members and authority figures—employers, licensing boards, school administrators or parole officers.

How Do Connection Recovery Coaches Help?

The Connection program includes the most promising addiction recovery support practices, including:

Intensive, personalized sober coaching and case management

Frequent phone calls with a recovery coach for you and designated family members

Documented recovery compliance updates

Random drug testing and monitoring services for accountability

These activities help to strengthen your sobriety while also promoting peace of mind for your loved ones.



Three Phases of Connection Coaching

Your Connection recovery coaches will guide you through three distinct phases. These are based in emerging research on addiction recovery:

Initial training in practical recovery tasks—developing your sober support network and resources, managing your time, following through with commitments

Ongoing identification of roadblocks related to your social, emotional, spiritual, financial and vocational wellbeing

Personal goal-setting and creating an action plan for reaching those goals

Connection sober coaches have extensive training in recovery management, relapse prevention and phone support.



The Connection for Families Program

Addiction has devastating impacts on families—and the pain doesn’t magically disappear when someone gets sober. Hazelden Betty Ford clinicians developed the Connection for Families program because family members need healthy coping strategies and support too. For example, as a consequence of your loved one's addiction, your family could still be struggling with:

Extreme stress

Anxiety

Distrust

Deteriorating relationships

Feelings of powerlessness

Codependency

How Our Recovery Coaches Help

Connection for Families provides support and guidance to parents, spouses, siblings—anyone whose emotional, physical or spiritual health has been compromised by a loved one's addiction.

Conveniently offered by phone, these recovery coaching sessions are conducted by licensed professionals. Coaching sessions help family members identify and change the fear-based behaviors and reactions that you developed in response to a loved one’s addiction.

Connection recovery coaches will help your family learn practical skills for:

Setting healthy boundaries

Holding your loved one accountable

Rebuilding trusting relationships

Recovery coaching sessions for your family can be scheduled weekly, monthly or as needed.