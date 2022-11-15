Skip to Main Content
Trending Searches
FOR HELP, CALL
1-866-831-5700
Back to Navigation

Meet Our Professional Relations Team

Are you working with a client who may need substance use treatment? You have a trusted partner in Hazelden Betty Ford. Our professional relations team looks forward to consulting with you.
Laura Adams

Outreach Manager

Carrie Bates

Outreach Manager

Robert Devereux

Account Manager

Jennifer Duncan-Sanford, LCSW

National and Strategic Account Director

Karyn Else

Senior Outreach Manager

Greg Giancola

Outreach Manager

Betsy Haverlandt, MBA

National Director of Outreach

LeeAnn Mortensen

Outreach Manager

Renee Most, MA, LADC, CCTP

Outreach Manager

Cendee Palmer

Senior Outreach Manager

Bob Poznanovich

Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

Kristin Reagan, MBA

Outreach Manager

Jeanne Ren

Outreach Manager

John Sakacs

Outreach Manager

Jeff Schlund

Outreach Manager

Babette Schoenig

Account Manager

Chris Usher

Outreach Manager

Drew Horowitz talks about why he refers to Hazelden Betty Ford’s addiction treatment programs.

Join Us

Upcoming Professional Events

All Events
1-866-831-5700