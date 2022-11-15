Two of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Mental Health Centers in Minnesota offer doctoral internships in health service psychology. The internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The goal of the training program is to facilitate doctoral intern development as independent, generalist health service psychologists for a wide range of career opportunities. The program emphasizes a developmental learning model that ensures doctoral intern knowledge of evidenced-based practices in the treatment of mental health disorders and facilitates interns' growing expertise in the daily clinical practice. Interested applicants are not required to have previous experience working with substance use disorders. Rather, this training program is seeking applicants ultimately who share an interest in gaining education, training and experience with a wide range of co-occurring mental health disorders and complex patient presentations within a multidisciplinary treatment setting.

The training program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides broad-based clinical training through exposure to clinical interventions, such as diagnostic intake assessments, individual therapy, group therapy, risk assessment, cognitive screening, and crisis management, as well as experience providing supervision to students. Group services vary by site but may include CBT and DBT skills, relationships, positive psychology, trauma therapy groups along with LGBTQ+ and BIPOC support groups. Doctoral interns benefit from experience in providing consultation and advocacy on the multidisciplinary team including promoting individualized care and recommending appropriate resources and accommodations for the diverse needs of patients. Doctoral interns further cultivate their self-awareness and cultural sensitivity/humility and utilize their cultural knowledge in clinical practice. Doctoral interns receive consistent weekly supervision and didactic training. Additional opportunities for training in specialized testing, treatment of health care professionals, and placement on a medical unit. The program is offered at the Center City location serving adults and the Plymouth location serving adolescents, young adults. Please see the training manual and the APPIC online directory for more information about the training program including eligibility requirements. The Internship Admissions, Support and Placement Data is also available.

Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

202-336-5979

apaaccred@apa.org

www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

The yearly application deadline is November 1. We encourage applicants of diverse backgrounds and experience to apply.