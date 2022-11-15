The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers valuable learning opportunities and clinical experience if you are pursuing a career as a psychologist. You will become familiar with a wide range of mental health issues as they interface with substance use disorders.
Please provide the following:
Two of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Mental Health Centers in Minnesota offer doctoral internships in health service psychology. The internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The goal of the training program is to facilitate doctoral intern development as independent, generalist health service psychologists for a wide range of career opportunities. The program emphasizes a developmental learning model that ensures doctoral intern knowledge of evidenced-based practices in the treatment of mental health disorders and facilitates interns' growing expertise in the daily clinical practice. Interested applicants are not required to have previous experience working with substance use disorders. Rather, this training program is seeking applicants ultimately who share an interest in gaining education, training and experience with a wide range of co-occurring mental health disorders and complex patient presentations within a multidisciplinary treatment setting.
The training program at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides broad-based clinical training through exposure to clinical interventions, such as diagnostic intake assessments, individual therapy, group therapy, risk assessment, cognitive screening, and crisis management, as well as experience providing supervision to students. Group services vary by site but may include CBT and DBT skills, relationships, positive psychology, trauma therapy groups along with LGBTQ+ and BIPOC support groups. Doctoral interns benefit from experience in providing consultation and advocacy on the multidisciplinary team including promoting individualized care and recommending appropriate resources and accommodations for the diverse needs of patients. Doctoral interns further cultivate their self-awareness and cultural sensitivity/humility and utilize their cultural knowledge in clinical practice. Doctoral interns receive consistent weekly supervision and didactic training. Additional opportunities for training in specialized testing, treatment of health care professionals, and placement on a medical unit. The program is offered at the Center City location serving adults and the Plymouth location serving adolescents, young adults. Please see the training manual and the APPIC online directory for more information about the training program including eligibility requirements. The Internship Admissions, Support and Placement Data is also available.
Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
202-336-5979
apaaccred@apa.org
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
The yearly application deadline is November 1. We encourage applicants of diverse backgrounds and experience to apply.
The postdoctoral residency is designed for graduates of doctoral psychology programs who wish to refine their competencies in assessment and differential diagnosis, intervention, consultation and cultural and individual differences while developing additional competency in areas of interest. Our mental health team is an important part of the multidisciplinary team as Hazelden Betty Ford acknowledges the high co-morbidity rates among substance use and mental health disorders and recognizes the importance of treating mental health disorders in order to improve recovery results and overall patient health. Please find more information about the program in the training manual.
Interested applicants are not required to have extensive experience in treating substance use disorders in order to be considered for this position. We have found that generalists do well at applying their skills to our program, and the training program will provide supervision, training, and support to assist in developing specialized skills in diagnosing and treating co-occurring disorders. Training at our Mental Health Centers fosters the development of competent, responsible, and ethical professionals with advanced clinical skills.
The training program integrates research into practice with an emphasis on mentoring, coaching, and self-directed professional development. The program relies on a scholarly approach, using science to enrich training content and clinical practice. This includes intellectual inquiry and the development of core skills such as assessment, psychotherapy, consultation, and multidisciplinary teamwork based on a framework of evidence-based practice and consideration and respect for individual differences. This integrated model guides residents in the analysis and application of knowledge, research, and scholarship necessary for more advanced clinical practice.
Hazelden Betty Ford Mental Health Centers' training philosophy is based on an active learning environment that is multidisciplinary in nature. Self-appraisal and regular feedback are integral components to the training experience. We are committed to providing postdoctoral residents with:
The training experience provides residents with the skills necessary to think critically and to evaluate the findings of research-based knowledge within the context of a broad base of practical experience. Residents become educated consumers of empirical research through exposure to empirically-evaluated approaches to treatment.
Prospective applicants must plan to complete an internship in psychology and graduate from a counseling or clinical psychology doctoral training program before the start date of residency. Completion of an APA-accredited internship is preferred. Residents are expected to be experienced and familiar with basic principles of psychological assessment and interviewing, individual and group psychotherapy, consultation, and scholarly inquiry.
The salary for the residency year is $48,000. Residents qualify for employee benefits, which include group medical, dental, group life, and disability insurance. Hazelden Betty Ford also offers a retirement plan, paid holidays, 4 weeks of personal time off, and other benefits. Postdoctoral residents may also take advantage of many opportunities provided by our Mental Health Centers. As part of Hazelden Betty Ford, there are several continuing education opportunities available throughout the year. Time devoted to conference workshops and licensure examination may also be available at your site.
Center City: Postdoctoral residents at Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City are provided the opportunity to gain additional experience working with a variety of mental health conditions in an adult population ages 18+. Clinical services include psychological assessment and diagnostic interviewing, individual therapy, group therapy, and multidisciplinary team consultation primarily in residential and day treatment settings. There may also be opportunities to work with patients who identify as health care or legal professionals.
St. Paul: Postdoctoral residents based at Hazelden Betty Ford in St. Paul have an opportunity to hone individual therapy skills with adolescents and adults in recovery. Postdoctoral residents are guided in further incorporating Motivational Interviewing strategies and techniques with current therapy tools to support Twelve Step recovery. Other clinical services may include conducting substance use assessments, psycho-educational lectures and group therapy. Consultation with onsite psychiatry, mental health, nursing, and chemical dependency staff provides interaction with a team of professionals. Postdoctoral residents will be expected to provide some evening or weekend hours and may be invited to receive further training at suburban locations. For additional information contact Nicholas Culp.
Dr. Nicholas Culp, Mental Health Manager
680 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
1-651-292-2441
Plymouth: Postdoctoral residents at Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth are provided the opportunity to gain additional experience with a variety of mental health conditions co-occurring with substance use disorders in an adolescent and young adult population ages 12-25 in the residential program. Clinical services include psychological assessment and diagnostic interviewing, individual therapy, group therapy, and consultation with the multidisciplinary team and family members. For additional information contact Tim Portinga, PsyD, LP.
Recruitment for Hazelden Betty Ford Mental Health Centers' postdoctoral residency is competitive. The residency is usually one year, generally beginning between mid-August and early September; however, exceptions may apply.
Applications are accepted throughout the year. The recommended deadline for applications is January 1. We expect to interview from mid-January through mid-February each year. We encourage diverse applicants to apply.
Applicants are welcome to apply to more than one location. If applying to more than one site, simply submit one application and indicate location preferences in the letter of interest. It is preferred for all application materials to be submitted at one time, but it is acceptable to send items separately as needed. The training team will not review your application until it is complete. Please send application materials by email or mail to:
Hazelden Betty Ford Mental Health Center
P.O. Box 11, CO7
Center City, MN 55012-0011
1-651-213-4698
Note: Current doctoral interns at Hazelden Betty Ford Mental Health Centers are only required to submit a letter of interest and current curriculum vitae updating their training experiences and progress.