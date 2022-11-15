The Signs of Addiction

Do You or Your Loved One Need Help?
Addiction causes terrible consequences in nearly every aspect of life. This includes a person’s social life, emotional and physical wellbeing, financial health, family relationships, and school or work life. If you notice some of the following signs of addiction in yourself or a loved one, you can still find help and start or encourage recovery.
Here are the behavioral signs and symptoms to watch out for.
Behavioral Signs and Symptoms
- Primarily uses substances to get inebriated
- Uses substances at inappropriate times, such as before driving, at work or school
- Misses work or school because of their use
- Loses interest in important relationships and does hurtful things
- Performs poorly at work or school
- Steals or borrows money from work, home or friends
- Acts secretive or defensive about their activities and possessions
- Experiences unusual mood changes
- Has abrupt outbursts and bad temper
- Changes their eating or sleeping habits
- Changes their peer group or social group
- Loses interest in their favorite activities, pastimes and hobbies
- Becomes aggressive or physically violent
- Money and valuables go missing
- Travels to locations outside of their normal range
Physical Signs and Symptoms
- Rapid weight gain or loss
- Slow or staggering walk
- Inability to sleep or awake at unusual times
- Unexplained bruises or marks
- Glazed or red eyes
- Pupils larger or smaller than usual, blank stare
- Cold, sweaty palms or shaking hands
- Puffy face, blushing or paleness
- Extreme hyperactivity; excessive talkativeness
- Runny nose, hacking cough
- Needle marks on lower arm, leg or bottom of feet
- Nausea, vomiting or excessive sweating
- Unusual nose bleeds
- Unexplained breakout of acne/rash
- Unusual odors
- Low or no energy
- Depressed or anxious
- Deterioration of personal appearance or hygiene
- Drug-Specific Signs and Symptoms
Of course, the signs and symptoms will vary depending on which drug a person is using. You can learn more about the effects of each drug in the links below:
