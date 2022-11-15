The Signs of Addiction

Do You or Your Loved One Need Help?

Addiction causes terrible consequences in nearly every aspect of life. This includes a person’s social life, emotional and physical wellbeing, financial health, family relationships, and school or work life. If you notice some of the following signs of addiction in yourself or a loved one, you can still find help and start or encourage recovery.

Here are the behavioral signs and symptoms to watch out for.

Behavioral Signs and Symptoms

Primarily uses substances to get inebriated

Uses substances at inappropriate times, such as before driving, at work or school

Misses work or school because of their use

Loses interest in important relationships and does hurtful things

Performs poorly at work or school

Steals or borrows money from work, home or friends

Acts secretive or defensive about their activities and possessions

Experiences unusual mood changes

Has abrupt outbursts and bad temper

Changes their eating or sleeping habits

Changes their peer group or social group

Loses interest in their favorite activities, pastimes and hobbies

Becomes aggressive or physically violent

Money and valuables go missing

Travels to locations outside of their normal range

Physical Signs and Symptoms

Rapid weight gain or loss

Slow or staggering walk

Inability to sleep or awake at unusual times

Unexplained bruises or marks

Glazed or red eyes

Pupils larger or smaller than usual, blank stare

Cold, sweaty palms or shaking hands

Puffy face, blushing or paleness

Extreme hyperactivity; excessive talkativeness

Runny nose, hacking cough

Needle marks on lower arm, leg or bottom of feet

Nausea, vomiting or excessive sweating

Unusual nose bleeds

Unexplained breakout of acne/rash

Unusual odors

Low or no energy

Depressed or anxious

Deterioration of personal appearance or hygiene

Drug-Specific Signs and Symptoms

Of course, the signs and symptoms will vary depending on which drug a person is using. You can learn more about the effects of each drug in the links below:

