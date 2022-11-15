Whether you came to us for addiction treatment or recovery support, participated in a retreat at the Dan Anderson Renewal Center, attended one of our speaker series events, or took part in our Family Program, you are a member of our amazing Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation alumni family.

Connecting with others in recovery from addiction is one of the healthiest moves you can make to thrive in your new life of recovery. We have a wide variety of alumni activities so you can choose what’s right for you and best supports your ongoing recovery, including:

Alumni events and reunions

Recovery retreats and workshops

Recovery speaker series

Regional alumni chapter meetings

Continuing care groups

Recovery coaching

Mobile apps

Online alumni and family meetings at DailyPledge.org

Recovery podcasts

Books and more

Staying Connected

We are dedicated to supporting you by providing opportunities for fellowship, service, and ongoing recovery support.

To make sure you don’t miss out on the latest news and events, stay in touch with us. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter or get our ongoing alumni program and recovery emails. Use this form to sign up for our monthly Living in Recovery emails or to make sure we have your current email address.

If you have questions or need to connect with our alumni relations team directly, please contact us at alumni@hazeldenbettyford.org.