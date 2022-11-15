What is inpatient drug and alcohol treatment?

Inpatient treatment, sometimes called residential treatment, is the highest level of rehab services for patients who are diagnosed with alcohol addiction or other drug addiction (known medically as substance use disorder). Inpatient rehab programs often include medical detox as well as integrated mental health services.

At Hazelden Betty Ford, inpatient treatment for substance abuse begins with learning about your specific situation. Our treatment team will evaluate your medical health, mental health and substance use history in order to design an individualized drug or alcohol rehab plan for you. With your permission, our rehab staff may also talk with your family members and consult with professionals you might already be working with to help address any related challenges you may be facing.

Because addiction is a disease that affects your body, mind and spirit, we bring a multidisciplinary team of clinicians together to create a holistic healing plan for you. This means that your licensed team members for residential treatment may include:

Physicians

Nurses

Psychiatrists

Psychologists

Licensed marriage and family therapists

Licensed addiction counselors

Nutritionists

Wellness and fitness specialists

Our inpatient drug rehab programs are also gender-informed, so you will be placed with peers based on how you identify. Some programming may be all-gender.

How does detox work as part of inpatient rehab?

Detox is the first step in helping your brain and body heal from substance abuse. Your detox process will begin with evaluations by our medical doctors and nurses to determine which, if any, medical interventions are needed.

Drug and alcohol detox involves flushing chemicals from your body that have built up through extended substance use, which can be an uncomfortable experience without the right medical care to help ease discomfort and/or drug cravings. Hazelden Betty Ford medical staff will work closely with you during detox to evaluate your level of discomfort and provide you with medications, if needed, to address any discomfort or cravings.

During the detox process, you will be medically monitored around-the-clock until medical staff determine you are stable enough to focus on rehab programming and activities.

What happens in inpatient drug and alcohol rehab?

Following detox, you will move into a residential treatment unit where you will meet your treatment peers and participate in rehab services and activities. At Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers, inpatient drug rehab activities may include:

Group therapy to address substance use

Individual substance use assessments and therapy

Integrated co-occurring mental health services with mental health practitioners (may include individual, group and family therapy)

Individual mental health assessments and therapy

Medical appointments

Wellness and fitness activities

Family program participation

Nutritional assessment

Spiritual care

Educational and experiential workshops

Continuing care planning

Our drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs are based on science, evidence and our experience of what works best in helping people get sober and stay sober. Hazelden Betty Ford pioneered the field’s leading approach to addiction treatment and we continue to evolve and advance the use of evidence-based treatments and therapies in order to provide our patients with the best opportunity for long-term recovery from substance use disorder. Some of the evidence-based treatments our clinicians use include:

Acceptance Commitment Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Contingency Management/Motivational Incentives

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy

Interpersonal Therapy

Medication-Assisted Therapies

Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy

Motivational Enhancement Therapy

Motivational Interviewing

Psychoeducational Groups

Solution Focused Brief Therapy/Solution Focused Therapy

Twelve Step Facilitation

Inpatient addiction treatment focuses on stabilization and assessment of your health to ensure you are ready—physically, psychologically and emotionally—to learn about core recovery concepts and to begin practicing recovery principles in your daily life. Each day, you will be given a schedule of treatment activities, appointments and services tailored to meet your specific recovery needs and goals. Learn more about what happens during a typical day of inpatient addiction treatment.

How do I know if I need inpatient rehab for substance abuse?

There are a lot of factors you’ll want to consider. For starters, here are three questions to ask yourself:

Am I at high risk of experiencing drug or alcohol withdrawal symptoms?

Have I had a relapse (a return to drinking/drug use) after getting sober?

Have I already tried a less intensive level of drug or alcohol treatment?

In general, people who benefit most from an inpatient level of addiction treatment answer “yes” to at least one of the questions above.

You will also want to consider what’s best for your overall mental health needs. Most patients who come to Hazelden Betty Ford for inpatient rehab also struggle with a co-occurring mental health condition, such as depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s really helpful (and most effective in the long-term) to address all of your challenges in an integrated and holistic way during addiction treatment.

Another factor to consider in choosing between an inpatient and outpatient rehab center is whether you have a healthy and supportive home environment where your recovery will be a priority. If you do, outpatient treatment could be a good fit. Otherwise, a residential treatment program can provide you with that essential sense of community and mutual support.

What’s perhaps most important to know is that this isn’t a determination you need to make for yourself or by yourself. A licensed addiction professional can help you weigh all of the different factors and discuss the best level and type of treatment program to meet your needs.

How long is inpatient alcohol rehab?

At Hazelden Betty Ford, your length of stay in inpatient alcohol or drug rehab will be based on specific clinical milestones. Our clinical team will work with you and your family as well as your insurance provider to come up with the best care plan and timetable for you. It’s helpful to remember that addiction doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a gradual process. Recovery will take time, too.

When you are discharged from inpatient treatment, you will receive recommendations for follow-up care and ongoing recovery support. These are practices and resources to help you strengthen your sobriety over the long-term and reduce the risk of relapse. Like diabetes or hypertension, addiction is a chronic disease. Regaining your health means learning to manage your symptoms, first within the structure of an inpatient rehab program and eventually in your home environment where you are in charge of maintaining your recovery.

How much does inpatient addiction treatment cost?

The cost of inpatient rehab programs depends on the treatment center selected, the level of clinical care recommended, and the length of time in treatment. The amount you pay will also depend on whether you’re able to access insurance benefits to help cover the cost or if you’re paying out-of-pocket.

Hazelden Betty Ford is in-network with most insurance carriers, and most of our patients use their health insurance benefits to help cover treatment costs. Insurance policies and benefits vary greatly, so it's important to check with your provider about coverage specifics in your case. As a nonprofit treatment center, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers patient financial assistance funds as available, on a limited basis, to help offset the cost of addiction treatment for qualifying patients.

How do I start the admissions process for inpatient rehab at Hazelden Betty Ford?

Your first step is to call our Patient Access Team for a confidential phone assessment. You will talk with a recovery expert who will determine whether drug or alcohol treatment is needed. If treatment is recommended, our recovery expert will talk with you about the most appropriate level of care and work with you to coordinate insurance benefits. If alcohol or drug addiction is not clearly indicated or if an inpatient stay is impractical at this time, you can take advantage of other resources and services such as mental health sessions, Connections™ coaching, watch a webinar, or listen to a podcast to get more information or find inspiration.

Hazelden Betty Ford inpatient drug and alcohol programs are available at the following locations: Rancho Mirage, California; Center City and Plymouth, Minnesota; Naples, Florida and Newberg, Oregon.