The Betty Ford Center’s outpatient drug rehab and mental health programs are designed for adults struggling with addiction to alcohol or other drugs and various mental health disorders. Our clinicians understand that patients come to us with varying degrees of motivation and commitment for making the behavioral and lifestyle changes needed to build long-term recovery. That’s why we customize all treatment planning to meet each patient’s needs.

Substance abuse treatment programs and services available at our outpatient rehab center in San Diego include multiple levels of care for:

Alcohol and drug addiction

Mental health therapy and services

Screening and brief intervention

Post-treatment services and support for long-term recovery

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP)

Our individualized, intensive outpatient alcohol and drug rehab program in San Diego is created to meet your unique situation, needs and lifestyle. Available for both in-person and virtual sessions, your comprehensive care includes:

Psychological assessment

Social assessment

Alcohol and other substance abuse assessment

Personalized mental health and addiction treatment plan

Continuing care recommendations

Virtual Low-Intensity Outpatient Program

Virtual low-intensity outpatient programs at the Betty Ford Center are similar to our IOP level of care, with an ultimate goal of continuing your personalized mental health and addiction treatment plan. with However, in our low-intensity outpatient program, you will gradually attend less group sessions and put your new recovery skills to the test in your daily routines.

The goal of this program is to help you:

Build new, healthy routines

Strengthen and grow your recovery support networks

Identify and better handle relapse triggers

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Services

Whether you’re struggle with co-occurring disorders or are facing mental health challenges unrelated to addiction, our licensed mental health professionals are here for you. We offer care and counseling services for patients coping with adversity, excessive stress or other emotional and mental health challenges. Beginning with an assessment, our mental health experts will create an individualized care plan and specialized support services to address your particular situation.

Mental health services are available Monday through Thursday by appointment and include assessments, individual and group therapy including a DBT skills group.

Virtual Intervention Workshop

When the disease of addiction has taken over, people who are actively addicted to alcohol or drugs are often the last to realize they need help. If you’re concerned about a loved one’s substance use, call to learn how an intervention could help you guide them into treatment. Our recovery experts offer an intervention education seminar for adults by appointment.

This seminar is free to the public and includes educational materials about the signs and symptoms of substance abuse as well as what’s involved in planning and conducting a successful intervention.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

When one family member battles addiction, the entire family is impacted by various personal struggles and trauma. Our Family programs, family-focused support groups and family counseling help you overcome the strain addiction has placed on your family and gives you the tools needs to help heal relationships.

Our family services help you:

Understand how to set and maintain healthy boundaries

Learn the fundamentals of rebuilding trusting relationships

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.