Outpatient Alcohol and Drug Rehab in San Diego

11720 El Camino Real, Suite 200 San Diego, CA 92130
I am extremely pleased with my program...I am so happy I chose to enter treatment here.

A Grateful Alumna
Betty Ford Center in San Diego, California

The Betty Ford Center’s outpatient drug rehab and mental health programs are designed for adults struggling with addiction to alcohol or other drugs and various mental health disorders. Our clinicians understand that patients come to us with varying degrees of motivation and commitment for making the behavioral and lifestyle changes needed to build long-term recovery. That’s why we customize all treatment planning to meet each patient’s needs.

Substance abuse treatment programs and services available at our outpatient rehab center in San Diego include multiple levels of care for:

  • Alcohol and drug addiction
  • Mental health therapy and services 
  • Screening and brief intervention 
  • Post-treatment services and support for long-term recovery

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP)

Our individualized, intensive outpatient alcohol and drug rehab program in San Diego is created to meet your unique situation, needs and lifestyle. Available for both in-person and virtual sessions, your comprehensive care includes: 

  • Psychological assessment
  • Social assessment
  • Alcohol and other substance abuse assessment 
  • Personalized mental health and addiction treatment plan
  • Continuing care recommendations

Virtual Low-Intensity Outpatient Program

Virtual low-intensity outpatient programs at the Betty Ford Center are similar to our IOP level of care, with an ultimate goal of continuing your personalized mental health and addiction treatment plan. with However, in our low-intensity outpatient program, you will gradually attend less group sessions and put your new recovery skills to the test in your daily routines. 

The goal of this program is to help you: 

  • Build new, healthy routines
  • Strengthen and grow your recovery support networks
  • Identify and better handle relapse triggers

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Services

Whether you’re struggle with co-occurring disorders or are facing mental health challenges unrelated to addiction, our licensed mental health professionals are here for you. We offer care and counseling services for patients coping with adversity, excessive stress or other emotional and mental health challenges. Beginning with an assessment, our mental health experts will create an individualized care plan and specialized support services to address your particular situation. 

Mental health services are available Monday through Thursday by appointment and include assessments, individual and group therapy including a DBT skills group.

Virtual Intervention Workshop

When the disease of addiction has taken over, people who are actively addicted to alcohol or drugs are often the last to realize they need help. If you’re concerned about a loved one’s substance use, call to learn how an intervention could help you guide them into treatment. Our recovery experts offer an intervention education seminar for adults by appointment. 

This seminar is free to the public and includes educational materials about the signs and symptoms of substance abuse as well as what’s involved in planning and conducting a successful intervention.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

When one family member battles addiction, the entire family is impacted by various personal struggles and trauma. Our Family programs, family-focused support groups and family counseling help you overcome the strain addiction has placed on your family and gives you the tools needs to help heal relationships. 

Our family services help you: 

  • Understand how to set and maintain healthy boundaries
  • Learn the fundamentals of rebuilding trusting relationships

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.

Family Programs

Learn more about our programs supporting families affected by addiction.

Children's Programs

Learn more about our life-changing programs designed to help children with addicted parents.

Recovery Management

Most people who struggle with addiction to alcohol or other drugs benefit from continuing care and support—after rehab—to strengthen skills that build lasting recovery. These skills involve:

  • Replacing a lifestyle that revolved around substance abuse with healthy new routines
  • Identifying triggers for drinking or drug use and developing relapse prevention strategies
  • Addressing other challenges such as grief, relationship issues or trauma
  • Participating in mutual-help therapy and support groups

Hazelden Betty Ford Is Named a Center of Excellence among Top Insurers

Hazelden Betty Ford is recognized by major insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field. Recognition for our treatment center in San Diego, includes:

Anthem Blue Cross

Recognized three Hazelden Betty Ford sites in California as Blue Distinction® Centers for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery

Aetna

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford as an Institute of Quality (IOQ), a special recognition for facilities that show excellence in care and a commitment to continuous improvement

Beacon Health

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford as a Select Provider

Cigna

Identified Hazelden Betty Ford as a Designated Preferred Provider

AssuredPartners

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a "center of excellence" for addiction treatment and related mental health services

California Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation locations are licensed and/or certified by the Department of Public Health (Residential) and the Department of Health Care Services (Outpatient).

Meet the Treatment Team

Betty Ford Center in San Diego, California

1-866-831-5700