Our passion and our expertise focus on helping you, your loved ones and the communities you belong to experience healthier, happier lives—free from drug and alcohol addiction and other mental health disorders.
What is the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation?
Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions. As the nation's foremost nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, Hazelden Betty Ford leads the way in helping society rise above stigma and overcome addiction.
With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation now has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide, as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Charitable support and a commitment to innovation drive ongoing advances in care, research, programs and services to impact more lives.
With a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all of its endeavors, Hazelden Betty Ford also encompasses:
A fully accredited graduate school of addiction studies
A publishing division
A dedicated addiction and recovery research center
Thought leadership and advocacy
Professional and medical education programs
Community and school-based prevention programs and resources
Specialized program for family members, loved ones and children
Is Hazelden Betty Ford a nonprofit organization?
Yes. Hazelden Betty Ford is a mission-driven, community-oriented behavioral healthcare organization. From the very start, charitable support and a commitment to innovation have driven Hazelden Betty Ford’s advances in treatment, research, educational programs and services in order to reach and help more people.
When was Hazelden Betty Ford founded?
The Hazelden Foundation was established in 1949 in Center City, Minnesota, and the Betty Ford Center opened in 1982 in Rancho Mirage, California. The two organizations merged in 2014 to form the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
Learn more about the history of Hazelden Betty Ford and why we can help you or a loved one find freedom from addiction.
Our purpose is to empower recovery and well-being for all—for you, for your loved ones and for the communities you hold dear.
Where Are Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Centers Located?
Hazelden Betty Ford has locations in every region of the country. Programs and services vary by site. Locations are listed here in alphabetical order, by state:
California – Rancho Mirage, San Diego, West Los Angeles
Colorado – Greenwood Village
Florida – Naples
Illinois – Chicago
Minnesota – Center City, Chaska, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Paul
New York – New York
Oregon – Beaverton, Newberg
Washington – Bellevue
Hazelden Betty Ford also provides addiction treatment and mental health services via telehealth in other states.