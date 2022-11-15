Medical Records



To request a copy of your Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation patient medical record, download and print the Medical Release Form. Complete, sign, mail, email or fax the Medical Release Form to us at:

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

15251 Pleasant Valley Road

P.O. Box 11, BC 22

Center City, MN 55012-0011

Fax: 1-651-213-4496

Email: HealthInformation@hazeldenbettyford.org

When filling out the Medical Record Release Form, be sure to indicate who your medical record should be sent to in the appropriate space on the form. *As of March 21, 2017, all medical record releases must be made out specifically to an individual unless they are an entity with a treating provider relationship with the patient or a third-party payer per 42 CFR Part 2, Section 2.31.

Average processing time

The average processing time to complete medical records requests is 3-5 business days (M-F). The time it takes to receive your medical record will vary with delivery method.

Follow-up calls to confirm request receipt

Allow 2 business days from request date to ensure the request has been received and entered into our system.

Questions? Contact our Health Information Department at 1-651-213-4492.

Billing Information

If you have questions related to a bill you received from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, please contact our Billing Department, also known as Patient Accounts, at 1-877-429-5088

To pay your bill online, visit our patient payment portal.

To access the payment system, you will need the patient's date of birth and encounter number. The encounter number can be found on the patient statement that was mailed to the address on file. If you do not have a statement or cannot find your encounter number, please contact Patient Accounts at 1-877-429-5088.

If someone other than the patient would like to discuss a patient's account, a Financial Release of Information form must be completed. Please print, complete and sign the Financial Release and mail or fax the form to:

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Patient Accounts, RW 18

P.O. Box 11

Center City, MN 55012-0011

Fax: 1-651-213-4543

Quality of Care

If you have concerns about safety or the quality of care provided, please contact leadership at Hazelden Betty Ford by calling 1-877-445-1644. If you do not believe your concerns have been adequately addressed after contacting us, please feel free to contact The Joint Commission directly at:

Office of Quality and Patient Safety

The Joint Commission

One Renaissance Boulevard

Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Fax: 1-630-792-5636

www.jointcomission.org