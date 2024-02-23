Virtual Rehab Services

At Hazelden Betty Ford, virtual addiction treatment programs incorporate the same evidence-based therapies as our in-person residential and outpatient programs. Your treatment plan starts with a phone-based assessment to determine the type and level of services you will need.

Our virtual addiction treatment programs meet the same standards as in-person outpatient levels of care (day treatment, intensive outpatient and outpatient programs), providing the same quality education and experience. We also offer residential/inpatient levels of treatment for those who require more support and structured care.

When you take part in virtual rehab at Hazelden Betty Ford, you will follow a personalized treatment plan that integrates educational and therapeutic sessions focused on your unique challenges around substance abuse. Virtual alcohol and drug rehab involves:

Learning about the disease of substance use disorder/drug addiction and the dynamics of rehab and recovery

Adapting healthy new practices into your daily routines

Resuming professional, occupational or academic responsibilities and activities

Developing and utilizing a sober support network

Telehealth treatment programs at Hazelden Betty Ford are insurance eligible.