Virtual Addiction, Mental Health and Family Services

If going to treatment or counseling is inconvenient or impractical, consider our virtual care options.

Our convenient and comprehensive range of virtual treatment programs and recovery support.
Virtual Mental Health Services

Our therapists and counselors meet you where you are, with expert care and evidence-based therapies.
Virtual Family Services

Our special-focus counseling, programs and support services can help everyone in your family circle find healing and recovery.
How At-Risk Are You?

Here's a quick and confidential self-test to get a better sense of your substance use risk level.

Accepted Health Insurance

We work with most major insurance plans. Our specialists can help you make the most of insurance benefits.

About Hazelden Betty Ford's

Delivered virtually, Hazelden Betty Ford's online drug and alcohol rehab programs, mental health counseling, recovery coaching and family services meet you where you are—with expert treatment from the nation's leader in behavioral health.

VIRTUAL SERVICES*

  • Addiction and mental health assessments 
  • Alcohol and drug treatment (day treatment, intensive outpatient program, continuing care)
  • Recovery coaching
  • Mental health services (individual, adolescent, couples, family and group therapy)
  • Family services (children, adolescents, caregivers, families) 

*Not all virtual programs and services are available nationally. Check to see which of our virtual addiction treatment programs, mental health services or family services are available where you live.

Virtual

Addiction Treatment Programs

Virtual Rehab Services

Alcohol and Drug Treatment

At Hazelden Betty Ford, virtual addiction treatment programs incorporate the same evidence-based therapies as our in-person residential and outpatient programs. Your treatment plan starts with a phone-based assessment to determine the type and level of services you will need.

Our virtual addiction treatment programs meet the same standards as in-person outpatient levels of care (day treatment, intensive outpatient and outpatient programs), providing the same quality education and experience. We also offer residential/inpatient levels of treatment for those who require more support and structured care.

When you take part in virtual rehab at Hazelden Betty Ford, you will follow a personalized treatment plan that integrates educational and therapeutic sessions focused on your unique challenges around substance abuse. Virtual alcohol and drug rehab involves:

  • Learning about the disease of substance use disorder/drug addiction and the dynamics of rehab and recovery 
  • Adapting healthy new practices into your daily routines
  • Resuming professional, occupational or academic responsibilities and activities
  • Developing and utilizing a sober support network

Telehealth treatment programs at Hazelden Betty Ford are insurance eligible.

One year after treatment, 74 percent of our patients report being sober

What is telehealth?

Telehealth involves the use of technologies to deliver health care services to you, removing the need to travel for care. Examples of remote healthcare delivery include phone-based services, videoconferencing and video visits, texting and virtual chats, smartphone applications and online, web-based tools. "Telemedicine" is another term used to describe these types of virtual healthcare services. For some, the term telemedicine refers specifically to a medical or clinical use of technology while the term telehealth refers more broadly to a variety of virtual health care services, online therapies, outpatient programs and telemedicine solutions. Telehealth is also commonly referred to as e-health, digital medicine and virtual care.

How can I tell if I need treatment or therapy?

Take a few minutes to think about the impact of your substance use or mental health struggles on your relationships, your work life, or your ability to cope with routine challenges. These are some of the ways addiction and other mental health conditions could be impacting your health and quality of life.

To get a better sense of how treatment or therapy could help you, contact a Hazelden Betty Ford care navigator. Speaking confidentially and at no cost, our care navigator will ask some general questions to better understand your situation, explain the types of treatment and therapies we offer, and answer any questions you might have about next steps for getting help.

Does virtual treatment work for addiction?

Online addiction treatment programs and online therapy are becoming more widely available. Emerging research shows that telemedicine options for outpatient rehab can mitigate common barriers to getting help, such as geographic distance from a treatment program or stigma about the disease of addiction and other mental health conditions. Early indications suggest that online therapy and rehab programs have better participation rates than in-person treatment because the need to travel is eliminated, making regular attendance more convenient and likely.

What's the difference between in-person and virtual outpatient addiction treatment?

At Hazelden Betty Ford, online addiction treatment incorporates the same evidence-based practices as our in-person programming. First, a phone-based assessment will identify the type and level of services you will need. For example, admission to a virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) could be a recommendation. An appointment with a therapist or counselor could be another recommendation. Based on your specific needs, the duration of outpatient addiction treatment programming will vary both in the number of days per week and hours per day. Hazelden Betty Ford's online mental health therapy sessions are integrated with addiction treatment programming for patients with co-occurring mental health issues such as depression, trauma or anxiety.

Where are Hazelden Betty Ford's virtual addiction treatment programs available?

Our clinicians and programs are licensed and credentialed in states where Hazelden Betty Ford has bricks-and-mortar treatment facilities. For this reason, our virtual treatment services are available in the following states: California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. Levels of virtual treatment available differ by state, from day treatment (the highest level of non-residential rehab), to intensive outpatient programs/IOP, to continuing care groups. To get a better idea of whether virtual addiction treatment would be appropriate, contact a Hazelden Betty Ford care navigator. Confidentially and at no cost, our care navigators will answer your questions and discuss options.

Where are Hazelden Betty Ford's virtual mental health services available?

Our mental health professionals and services are licensed and credentialed in states where Hazelden Betty Ford has treatment facilities. For this reason, our virtual mental health services are available in the following states: California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. Services differ by state and may include individual, adolescent, couples, family and/or group therapy. Contact a Hazelden Betty Ford care navigator to learn more and discuss options.

Where are Hazelden Betty Ford's virtual family services available?

Most of our uniquely designed virtual programs, workshops and resources for families and children are provided at no cost and are widely available. These resources include:

  • Virtual family services orientation session
  • Virtual children's program (ages 6-13)
  • Virtual adolescent program (ages 13-19)
  • Virtual caregiver workshop
  • Virtual family support groups
  • Virtual Spanish-language family session
  • Virtual Native American family session
  • Virtual healthy relationships series

In addition, our web- and phone-based Family Coaching sessions can be scheduled weekly, monthly or on an as-needed basis. Family Coaching services are an HSA- and FSA-approved expense.

To learn more, please reach out to one of our Family Access Coordinators who can help connect your whole family with resources and support. Call 800-344-6132 or email Families@HazeldenBettyFord.org.

Virtual Therapy

Mental Health Services

If you are struggling to cope with difficult life events, depression, anxiety, or other mental health challenges, our counseling professionals and therapists can help you find a healthier, happier path forward.

Virtual mental health appointments work the same way as our in-person mental health therapy, but from the comfort of your home. Telehealth sessions with our mental health experts are an ideal option if you're not located near one of our facilities or you have mobility/accessibility challenges. Interactive audio and video technology make your virtual visit as therapeutically beneficial as an in-patient session, without the inconvenience of traveling to a clinic. Our licensed and credentialed mental health professionals will individualize your care and use the latest evidence-based treatment approaches to help get you feeling like your best self.

Integrated Treatment for Co-occurring Disorders

Substance use issues often intersect with other mental health challenges. The interplay of symptoms can make treatment complicated. For example, symptoms of an anxiety disorder can become more severe with alcohol or drug use. Likewise, substance abuse can become increasingly problematic as anxiety symptoms worsen.

Clinicians who provide virtual services at Hazelden Betty Ford's dual diagnosis treatment centers specialize in comprehensive care for co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. This means that evidence-based therapies are fully integrated into your treatment plan by a multidisciplinary care team who has expertise in co-occurring disorders.

Outpatient Mental Health Care

Provided by highly trained, fully accredited clinicians, virtual mental health services at Hazelden Betty Ford include: 

  • Mental health screenings and assessments
  • Individual therapy and counseling 
  • Couple, family and group therapy

Our therapists and counselors have expertise in evidence-based practices, including cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, resiliency skills and more.

Virtual Services and Resources

Family Services and Support

When a family member is struggling with substance use issues or other mental health challenges, everyone in your family circle is affected. Hazelden Betty Ford's virtual family resources provide you all with insight, guidance and support regardless of whether your loved one is in active addiction, is seeking treatment, or is in recovery. 

Our Family Coaching services can help your family members repair relationships, rebuild trust and strengthen self-care skills. Through web and phone-based sessions, our Family Coaching professionals guide your family's healing journey. Coaching sessions can be scheduled weekly, monthly or on an as-needed basis. Family Coaching services are an HSA- and FSA-approved expense.

Most of our other virtual resources for families are provided at no cost and widely available. These resources include:

  • Virtual family services orientation session
  • Virtual children's program (ages 6-13)
  • Virtual adolescent program (ages 13-19)
  • Virtual caregiver workshop
  • Virtual family support groups
  • Virtual Spanish-language family session
  • Virtual Native American family session
  • Virtual healthy relationships series

Our Family Access Coordinators are ready to help you navigate and connect your whole family with the resources and support they need. Call 800-344-6132 or email Families@HazeldenBettyFord.org.

