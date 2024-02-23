Telehealth involves the use of technologies to deliver health care services to you, removing the need to travel for care. Examples of remote healthcare delivery include phone-based services, videoconferencing and video visits, texting and virtual chats, smartphone applications and online, web-based tools. "Telemedicine" is another term used to describe these types of virtual healthcare services. For some, the term telemedicine refers specifically to a medical or clinical use of technology while the term telehealth refers more broadly to a variety of virtual health care services, online therapies, outpatient programs and telemedicine solutions. Telehealth is also commonly referred to as e-health, digital medicine and virtual care.
Take a few minutes to think about the impact of your substance use or mental health struggles on your relationships, your work life, or your ability to cope with routine challenges. These are some of the ways addiction and other mental health conditions could be impacting your health and quality of life.
To get a better sense of how treatment or therapy could help you, contact a Hazelden Betty Ford care navigator. Speaking confidentially and at no cost, our care navigator will ask some general questions to better understand your situation, explain the types of treatment and therapies we offer, and answer any questions you might have about next steps for getting help.
Online addiction treatment programs and online therapy are becoming more widely available. Emerging research shows that telemedicine options for outpatient rehab can mitigate common barriers to getting help, such as geographic distance from a treatment program or stigma about the disease of addiction and other mental health conditions. Early indications suggest that online therapy and rehab programs have better participation rates than in-person treatment because the need to travel is eliminated, making regular attendance more convenient and likely.
At Hazelden Betty Ford, online addiction treatment incorporates the same evidence-based practices as our in-person programming. First, a phone-based assessment will identify the type and level of services you will need. For example, admission to a virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) could be a recommendation. An appointment with a therapist or counselor could be another recommendation. Based on your specific needs, the duration of outpatient addiction treatment programming will vary both in the number of days per week and hours per day. Hazelden Betty Ford's online mental health therapy sessions are integrated with addiction treatment programming for patients with co-occurring mental health issues such as depression, trauma or anxiety.
Our clinicians and programs are licensed and credentialed in states where Hazelden Betty Ford has bricks-and-mortar treatment facilities. For this reason, our virtual treatment services are available in the following states: California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. Levels of virtual treatment available differ by state, from day treatment (the highest level of non-residential rehab), to intensive outpatient programs/IOP, to continuing care groups. To get a better idea of whether virtual addiction treatment would be appropriate, contact a Hazelden Betty Ford care navigator. Confidentially and at no cost, our care navigators will answer your questions and discuss options.
Our mental health professionals and services are licensed and credentialed in states where Hazelden Betty Ford has treatment facilities. For this reason, our virtual mental health services are available in the following states: California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. Services differ by state and may include individual, adolescent, couples, family and/or group therapy. Contact a Hazelden Betty Ford care navigator to learn more and discuss options.
Most of our uniquely designed virtual programs, workshops and resources for families and children are provided at no cost and are widely available. These resources include:
In addition, our web- and phone-based Family Coaching sessions can be scheduled weekly, monthly or on an as-needed basis. Family Coaching services are an HSA- and FSA-approved expense.
To learn more, please reach out to one of our Family Access Coordinators who can help connect your whole family with resources and support. Call 800-344-6132 or email Families@HazeldenBettyFord.org.
Substance use issues often intersect with other mental health challenges. The interplay of symptoms can make treatment complicated. For example, symptoms of an anxiety disorder can become more severe with alcohol or drug use. Likewise, substance abuse can become increasingly problematic as anxiety symptoms worsen.
Clinicians who provide virtual services at Hazelden Betty Ford's dual diagnosis treatment centers specialize in comprehensive care for co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. This means that evidence-based therapies are fully integrated into your treatment plan by a multidisciplinary care team who has expertise in co-occurring disorders.
Provided by highly trained, fully accredited clinicians, virtual mental health services at Hazelden Betty Ford include:
Our therapists and counselors have expertise in evidence-based practices, including cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, resiliency skills and more.