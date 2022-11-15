Alcohol & Drug Outpatient Rehab in Chicago
For more than 20 years, Hazelden Betty Ford has provided expert, comprehensive outpatient treatment for drug and alcohol addiction at its Chicago, Illinois, center. Offering multiple levels of rehab and mental health services, you’re provided with the most effective level of outpatient treatment programming to meet your specific clinical needs.
Hazelden Betty Ford outpatient services in Chicago are also in-network with most insurance carriers so you can readily access the care you need.
Our Chicago outpatient rehab center offers two distinct levels of alcohol and drug addiction treatment:
Our high-intensity outpatient treatment program, a level of care also known as day treatment or partial hospitalization, is an especially effective outpatient rehab option if you:
For patients who have a co-occurring mental health issue, our staff will coordinate mental health services to align with your addiction treatment for the best possible care and recovery. Our clinicians are well-versed in evidence-based treatment approaches, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy. Gender-informed, in-person, virtual and animal-assisted programming are also available.
Our individualized, intensive outpatient alcohol and drug rehab program in Illinois operates under the same evidence-based, Twelve Step principles and practices as our inpatient programs. This means your comprehensive care includes:
Our intensive outpatient program, offered in-person and virtually, is an effective rehab option if you:
As clinical milestones are met and you learn to manage your own sobriety, you may transition into our low-intensity outpatient program in an in-person or virtual setting. At this level of care, you will attend group sessions less frequently while trying out newly acquired recovery skills in your everyday life. In this way, you will begin:
Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago provides a wide range of in-person and virtual outpatient mental health services. Your care plan typically begins with an assessment by our on-site mental health staff to determine the best therapies or services to address your needs. Services include individual and group counseling as well as medication management. In addition, we offer the following special-focus groups:
If you’ve experienced trauma and are struggling with a substance use disorder, you’re not alone. Many patients in our outpatient programs have experienced trauma, which is why we offer trauma-informed health groups focused on:
Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn:
Many of our family services are free, available to anyone and virtual so you can access support when and where you need it. Additionally, special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
And for loved ones of current or future patients, Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago offers a Family Education Series on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. Contact your loved one's counselor to sign up.
Addiction is a chronic disease. Regaining and maintaining your health and sobriety involves developing healthy new lifestyle routines and practices. That's why our expert help and support won't end when you complete rehab with us.
Our world-class resources and services are available to help you strengthen and advance your long-term sobriety and health goals, offering a variety of online and in-person recovery support services, including:
Hazelden Betty Ford is recognized by several insurance providers for rising above in our leadership, best treatment practices, ongoing research, support and training in the addiction field.
Among the insurance providers who have recognized Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago are: