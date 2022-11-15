Skip to Main Content
Alcohol & Drug Outpatient Rehab in Chicago

867 North Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60610
The staff made me want to come to treatment EVERY DAY! They are awesome!

A Grateful Alum

For more than 20 years, Hazelden Betty Ford has provided expert, comprehensive outpatient treatment for drug and alcohol addiction at its Chicago, Illinois, center. Offering multiple levels of rehab and mental health services, you’re provided with the most effective level of outpatient treatment programming to meet your specific clinical needs. 

Hazelden Betty Ford outpatient services in Chicago are also in-network with most insurance carriers so you can readily access the care you need.

Outpatient Rehab Programs and Services Overview

Our Chicago outpatient rehab center offers two distinct levels of alcohol and drug addiction treatment: 

High-Intensity Outpatient Program 

Our high-intensity outpatient treatment program, a level of care also known as day treatment or partial hospitalization, is an especially effective outpatient rehab option if you:

  • Experienced a recent relapse
  • Made multiple previous attempts at an inpatient or outpatient drug rehabilitation center
  • Struggle with a co-occurring mental health issue, such as depression or anxiety

For patients who have a co-occurring mental health issue, our staff will coordinate mental health services to align with your addiction treatment for the best possible care and recovery. Our clinicians are well-versed in evidence-based treatment approaches, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy. Gender-informed, in-person, virtual and animal-assisted programming are also available.

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP)

Our individualized, intensive outpatient alcohol and drug rehab program in Illinois operates under the same evidence-based, Twelve Step principles and practices as our inpatient programs. This means your comprehensive care includes: 

  • Psychological assessment
  • Social assessment
  • Alcohol and other substance abuse assessment 
  • Personalized mental health and addiction treatment plan
  • Continuing care recommendations

Our intensive outpatient program, offered in-person and virtually, is an effective rehab option if you:

  • Are transitioning out of inpatient treatment
  • Experienced a relapse
  • Are new to addiction recovery

Low-Intensity Outpatient Program

As clinical milestones are met and you learn to manage your own sobriety, you may transition into our low-intensity outpatient program in an in-person or virtual setting. At this level of care, you will attend group sessions less frequently while trying out newly acquired recovery skills in your everyday life. In this way, you will begin: 

  • Building new routines
  • Strengthening your recovery support networks 
  • Identifying relapse triggers
Outpatient Mental Health Services

Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago provides a wide range of in-person and virtual outpatient mental health services. Your care plan typically begins with an assessment by our on-site mental health staff to determine the best therapies or services to address your needs. Services include individual and group counseling as well as medication management. In addition, we offer the following special-focus groups:

  • Resiliency Group – A structured, content-focused group where you will learn skills and increase your awareness of the connection between the impact of trauma and addiction.
  • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) – a CBT skills group with an emphasis on cognitive restructuring. Ideal for depression and anxiety.

Specialized Trauma Focus

If you’ve experienced trauma and are struggling with a substance use disorder, you’re not alone. Many patients in our outpatient programs have experienced trauma, which is why we offer trauma-informed health groups focused on: 

  • Teaching patients about trauma and its link to addiction
  • Introducing various skills to help patients cope with thoughts and emotions related to their history of trauma, including grounding and self-soothing 
  • Providing a safe place for patients to talk about their past trauma and its impact on their lives while participating in drug and alcohol rehab

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn: 

  • How to manage and cope with past and current experiences
  • Discover how to set boundaries
  • Begin rebuilding trusting relationships

Many of our family services are free, available to anyone and virtual so you can access support when and where you need it. Additionally, special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.

And for loved ones of current or future patients, Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago offers a Family Education Series on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. Contact your loved one's counselor to sign up.

Family Programs

Learn more about our programs supporting families affected by addiction.

Children's Programs

Learn more about our life-changing programs designed to help children with addicted parents.

Recovery Management

Addiction is a chronic disease. Regaining and maintaining your health and sobriety involves developing healthy new lifestyle routines and practices. That's why our expert help and support won't end when you complete rehab with us. 

Our world-class resources and services are available to help you strengthen and advance your long-term sobriety and health goals, offering a variety of online and in-person recovery support services, including: 

  • Web/phone-based recovery coaching
  • Monitoring and accountability services
  • Mobile apps
  • Books and more

Hazelden Betty Ford Named a Center of Excellence among Top Insurers

Hazelden Betty Ford is recognized by several insurance providers for rising above in our leadership, best treatment practices, ongoing research, support and training in the addiction field. 

Among the insurance providers who have recognized Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago are:

Beacon Health

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford as a Select Provider

Cigna

Identified Hazelden Betty Ford as a Designated Preferred Provider

Aetna

Recognized Hazelden Betty Ford an Institute of Quality (IOQ), a special designation for facilities that show excellence in care and a commitment to continuous improvement

AssuredPartners

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a "center of excellence" for addiction treatment and related mental health services

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL)

Recognized Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago as a Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery 

Meet the Treatment Team

Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago, Illinois

