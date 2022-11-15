For more than 20 years, Hazelden Betty Ford has provided expert, comprehensive outpatient treatment for drug and alcohol addiction at its Chicago, Illinois, center. Offering multiple levels of rehab and mental health services, you’re provided with the most effective level of outpatient treatment programming to meet your specific clinical needs.



Hazelden Betty Ford outpatient services in Chicago are also in-network with most insurance carriers so you can readily access the care you need.

Outpatient Rehab Programs and Services Overview

Our Chicago outpatient rehab center offers two distinct levels of alcohol and drug addiction treatment:

High-Intensity Outpatient Program

Our high-intensity outpatient treatment program, a level of care also known as day treatment or partial hospitalization, is an especially effective outpatient rehab option if you:

Experienced a recent relapse

Made multiple previous attempts at an inpatient or outpatient drug rehabilitation center

Struggle with a co-occurring mental health issue, such as depression or anxiety

For patients who have a co-occurring mental health issue, our staff will coordinate mental health services to align with your addiction treatment for the best possible care and recovery. Our clinicians are well-versed in evidence-based treatment approaches, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy. Gender-informed, in-person, virtual and animal-assisted programming are also available.

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP)

Our individualized, intensive outpatient alcohol and drug rehab program in Illinois operates under the same evidence-based, Twelve Step principles and practices as our inpatient programs. This means your comprehensive care includes:

Psychological assessment

Social assessment

Alcohol and other substance abuse assessment

Personalized mental health and addiction treatment plan

Continuing care recommendations

Our intensive outpatient program, offered in-person and virtually, is an effective rehab option if you:

Are transitioning out of inpatient treatment

Experienced a relapse

Are new to addiction recovery

Low-Intensity Outpatient Program

As clinical milestones are met and you learn to manage your own sobriety, you may transition into our low-intensity outpatient program in an in-person or virtual setting. At this level of care, you will attend group sessions less frequently while trying out newly acquired recovery skills in your everyday life. In this way, you will begin: