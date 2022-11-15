Hazelden Betty Ford offers both inpatient (residential) and outpatient addiction treatment for adolescents and adults. Our inpatient treatment centers are located in Minnesota, California, Oregon and Florida.

With the exception of our Florida center, all Hazelden Betty Ford inpatient treatment programs include medical units where detox services are provided by medical doctors and nurses who specialize in addiction care. If you are admitted to Hazelden Betty Ford as a residential patient in Minnesota, California or Oregon, you will begin your stay on a medical unit. Then, once you have safely and comfortably detoxed, you will be transferred to a treatment unit where a multidisciplinary care team create your individualized treatment plan. Your care plan may include mental health services for co-occurring disorders.

Our outpatient program options include several different levels of care so you can transition progressively from more frequent and intensive therapy to less intensive therapy as you strengthen your recovery. These levels are: high-intensity outpatient treatment (sometimes referred to as partial hospitalization or day treatment), intensive outpatient program and low-intensity outpatient program. In addition, we offer a variety of recovery support services and resources to guide your lifelong recovery process.