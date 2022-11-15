Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center in Naples, Florida
Addiction treatment specialists at Hazelden Betty Ford’s drug rehab center in Naples, FL design your care in a holistic and individualized way by:
Our unique gender-informed inpatient drug rehab and alcohol rehab sober living community provides the ultimate setting for you to begin your new life in recovery by putting into practice healthy new skills and techniques learned in treatment.
For those attending our high-intensity outpatient program, living on campus with others who are also healing from substance abuse will help you develop new habits and routines.
The beautifully appointed, on-campus condos provide a healing and supportive environment during addiction treatment:
Our special-focus groups for adults 50+ help address age-specific drug abuse and addiction concerns and issues.
Developed by a team of clinicians at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, COR-12® (Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps) is our evidence-based treatment program for patients diagnosed with opioid addiction.
Our intensive outpatient (IOP) rehab programs are designed to meet you where you are. Treatment motivation and preparedness, day and evening sessions, in-person and virtual services—we tailor our programs and processes to align with your current and evolving needs.
Our licensed mental health professionals offer care and counseling services for patients coping with adversity, excessive stress or other emotional and mental health challenges. Our mental health experts will conduct an assessment to determine the best care and support services to address your particular situation. Mental health services are available Monday through Friday by appointment.
Oftentimes, a person’s greatest fears about entering drug rehab are related to the mental health distress, physical pain and discomfort associated with detox and withdrawal from alcohol or other drugs.
To help ease this distress and discomfort, Serenity Experience adjunctive therapy on our Naples, Florida campus provides a holistic healing option by combining:
This relaxing process has been shown to reduce anxiety and prepare patients to more comfortably and effectively engage with addiction treatment.
Our uniquely designed Family Programs, support groups and family counseling guide you and your loved ones through the recovery journey. Together, you will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries and begin to rebuild trusting relationships.
Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle means learning to live your life differently so that you can manage the chronic disease of addiction. Our world-class recovery resources and services are here to help you advance your sobriety and health long-term, offering a variety of online and in-person support services such as:
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's treatment center in Naples is licensed by:
State of Florida Department of Children and Families
Substance Abuse Services License Number: 1141068250501
Licensed Services: Outpatient Detoxification, Residential Levels I and IV, Day/Night Treatment, Intensive Outpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Aftercare
Service animals are permitted in Hazelden Betty Ford facilities and we afford individuals who require the assistance of a service animal with equal opportunity to access the organization. Per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a "service animal" is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.
Per the ADA, dogs or other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, emotional support or companionship do not qualify as service animals. Emotional support, therapy animals and pets are not permitted on Hazelden Betty Ford's facilities, leased spaces or on campus grounds.
Transportation arrangements are typically made by patients. However, when needed, we can assist with travel plans to help decrease the stress of getting here. Hazelden Betty Ford uses various transportation companies, but you can use any company you’re comfortable with.
To help with transitioning, we can facilitate the initial “getting to our facility” fare from detox or the airport on one of our vendor accounts. We do bill the patient’s account for that fare once they’re admitted.
Here, you’re always welcome. After you arrive, we’ll design a treatment plan that meets your individual needs and supports lasting recovery. We are a site where you will practice "real life recovery."
After accomplishing set goals, you’ll be able to go to Twelve Step meetings in the community. This helps prepare you for when you leave the treatment setting and continue on in your ongoing addiction recovery.
Daily schedules are highly structured include activities throughout the entire day:
For those with a hearing impairment, please bring your hearing aids. To cut out unwanted background noise and make headphones unnecessary, our group rooms are equipped with an in-loop assistive listening technology for those with telecoils in their hearing aids or those with cochlear implants.
This facility is about real life and staying connected to friends and family during addiction treatment. For that reason, patients are encouraged to bring a cell phone.
We also know how important treatment is! So, we do not allow the use of cell phones in the treatment building and ask that you do not bring them into this area. Using your phone in the treatment building will result in loss of phone privileges for at least 24 hours.
If you'd like to send mail or a package to a patient, address to:
Hazelden Betty Ford
[Patient Name]
950 6th Ave. N.
Naples, FL 34012
The privacy, respect and safety of your loved one and all of our patients is of the utmost importance and is to be respected. Here’s what you need to know:
Visiting Hours
To protect the health and wellbeing of our community during spikes in COVID-19 rates and changing area policies, visitation restrictions may be in place. Please check with staff to determine current visitation policies at this location. Thank you, and be well.
Visitor Expectations
Lodging
Hazelden Betty Ford has arranged for discounted rates at the hotels below. To receive the discounted rates, ask for the Hazelden Betty Ford rate, and they will get the best rate available.
Hazelden Betty Ford is proud to be recognized by several insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction treatment field. Special recognition by insurers of our Hazelden Betty Ford treatment center in Naples, Florida includes: