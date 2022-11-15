Opioid Use Disorder Program (medication-assisted treatment options)

Developed by a team of clinicians at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, COR-12® (Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps) is our evidence-based treatment program for patients diagnosed with opioid addiction.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

Our intensive outpatient (IOP) rehab programs are designed to meet you where you are. Treatment motivation and preparedness, day and evening sessions, in-person and virtual services—we tailor our programs and processes to align with your current and evolving needs.

Outpatient Mental Health Services

Our licensed mental health professionals offer care and counseling services for patients coping with adversity, excessive stress or other emotional and mental health challenges. Our mental health experts will conduct an assessment to determine the best care and support services to address your particular situation. Mental health services are available Monday through Friday by appointment.

Serenity Experience Relaxation Sessions

Oftentimes, a person’s greatest fears about entering drug rehab are related to the mental health distress, physical pain and discomfort associated with detox and withdrawal from alcohol or other drugs.

To help ease this distress and discomfort, Serenity Experience adjunctive therapy on our Naples, Florida campus provides a holistic healing option by combining:

A deeply comfortable bed

Soothing sounds

Visual images

Biofeedback to slow heart rate and encourage deeper breathing

This relaxing process has been shown to reduce anxiety and prepare patients to more comfortably and effectively engage with addiction treatment.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Our uniquely designed Family Programs, support groups and family counseling guide you and your loved ones through the recovery journey. Together, you will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries and begin to rebuild trusting relationships.

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.