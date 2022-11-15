Accepted Health Insurance Plans

Figuring out your insurance coverage and benefits for substance abuse treatment and mental health care can be challenging. Let us help. Our experienced staff is skilled at working with all types of insurance plans and companies and can guide you in accessing the maximum benefits available.

Hazelden Betty Ford is an in-network behavioral health care provider with most major health insurance companies, with the exception of Medicare/Medicaid.

When you call, our financial case managers will work with you and your insurance company to determine the best funding plan for you. In addition, our financial case managers will determine if patient aid for treatment services is available to be used in combination with your insurance benefits.

Call us at 1-866-831-5700 and a recovery expert will help you look into your insurance coverage options for alcohol or drug rehab or mental health counseling. You can also read our FAQs to learn more about insurance and costs for inpatient drug rehab, outpatient drug rehab, and mental health services.

In-Network Insurance at Hazelden Betty Ford

The following insurance companies are in-network for our addiction treatment programs. Coverage may differ per treatment facility, so please call to discuss specifics.