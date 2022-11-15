Figuring out your insurance coverage and benefits for substance abuse treatment and mental health care can be challenging. Let us help. Our experienced staff is skilled at working with all types of insurance plans and companies and can guide you in accessing the maximum benefits available.
Hazelden Betty Ford is an in-network behavioral health care provider with most major health insurance companies, with the exception of Medicare/Medicaid.
When you call, our financial case managers will work with you and your insurance company to determine the best funding plan for you. In addition, our financial case managers will determine if patient aid for treatment services is available to be used in combination with your insurance benefits.
Call us at 1-866-831-5700 and a recovery expert will help you look into your insurance coverage options for alcohol or drug rehab or mental health counseling. You can also read our FAQs to learn more about insurance and costs for inpatient drug rehab, outpatient drug rehab, and mental health services.
The following insurance companies are in-network for our addiction treatment programs. Coverage may differ per treatment facility, so please call to discuss specifics.
*Indicates where Hazelden Betty Ford has been named a Center of Excellence, an Institute of Quality, or a Preferred Provider by the insurance provider. Standards vary by provider but in general, this means Hazelden Betty Ford has been identified as an organization that provides leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field.
The cost of drug or alcohol rehab is one of the biggest concerns our patients and their families raise. It’s an expense most have never faced before, and there are many factors to involved. That’s why the question of cost can’t be answered simply: Everyone’s situation—types of insurance coverage, financial circumstances, recommended addiction treatment path (whether inpatient our outpatient rehab)—is different.
By calling 1-844-864-2528 and talking with a member of our patient access team, you will have a much better understanding of your cost and coverage options. A clinical assessment can be done to determine the type and level of care needed, and our financial advocates will work with you and your insurance provider to determine costs covered by insurance and costs that would be your responsibility. We will also work together to determine a funding plan that’s best for you.
Think about the cost of rehab from another perspective, the price of not getting the most-effective treatment for addiction:
Hazelden Betty Ford is in-network with most major insurance providers, listed above. Please call us at 1-844-864-2528 and we will verify that your insurance provider is in-network and look into your specific coverage and benefits with you.
Our programs are not covered by Medicare or Medicaid policies.
Yes. As a nonprofit treatment provider, Hazelden Betty Ford provides Patient Financial Assistance funds, on a limited basis, to help offset the cost of rehab for qualifying patients. For more information, call to speak with one of our recovery experts at 1-844-864-2528.
Yes, we are a TRICARE provider of plans managed by MHN. TRICARE provides medical and behavioral health coverage for more than nine million soldiers, reserve, national guard, retired military and their families. We understand that the nature and demands of military service can sometimes cause trauma to both the soldier and his/her family. Substance abuse might start as a way to ease stress, but escalate to full-blown addiction over time. Hazelden Betty Ford is experienced in providing this special population with the help and care they need and deserve in order to reclaim their lives from addiction.
Our addiction treatment program costs vary, depending on the level and type of clinical care and drug rehab programming involved. Some factors affecting the cost of treatment include:
Detox – Some of our patients require detox, a medical service that helps to ease the discomfort of substance abuse withdrawal and reduce alcohol or other drug cravings. Medical staff monitor the patient’s medical and mental health condition through the detox process to address any medical concerns.
Inpatient vs. outpatient rehab programs – Inpatient rehab includes more programming and services, so costs are higher than outpatient rehab programs. Some patients begin treatment in an inpatient drug rehab and transition to an outpatient program when advised, reducing the cost of rehab.
These are some of the important factors we will discuss when you call our recovery experts at 1-844-864-2528. We will not only assess your situation and give you the best clinical recommendation, but also balance those considerations with your ability to pay. We can also determine if financial aid is available to help ease financial concerns.
"In-network" health insurance means a doctor or treatment facility has been approved by an insurance provider to deliver services to their members. Typically, a contracted rate has been negotiated. There are certain assurances of quality care that health care providers must meet in order to be approved as an in-network facility, such as the requirement that clinicians are licensed to practice in their field of expertise.
"Out-of-network" means the rehab center has not been approved by your insurance provider. Rates have not been negotiated, and quality assurances have not been made.
When you call, we will confirm your insurance coverage and benefits with your health insurance provider. The next steps depend on what your insurance benefits and contract cover, and the appropriate level of care and substance abuse treatment recommended by our clinical team. If required, we will provide your insurance company with the information needed for pre-authorization. While your health insurance might cover rehab, your insurance provider could have specific criteria in order to access those benefits.
Our recovery experts also work on your behalf to obtain authorization for the level of rehab recommended by our clinicians for you. Insurance providers can take up to 72 hours to notify us that care has been authorized. That’s a long time to wait, especially if you or your loved one wants to begin rehab immediately. In that situation, you can pay the required deposit for admission out-of-pocket, but you risk denial of insurance coverage. If treatment is later authorized by your insurance, we will still have to do concurrent reviews with your insurance company to provide updates of your clinical progress and medical necessity.
Insurance companies often authorize a few days of coverage at a time and then require additional information before authorizing more treatment days. Our team will work with your insurance to get those additional days authorized, and will let you and your clinical team know if and when days are authorized or denied. Sometimes the initial level of care is no longer needed, and we help patients move into a less intensive level of care covered by their insurance.
Your clinical care team at Hazelden Betty Ford will continually assess your progress and make recommendations about your treatment pace and duration. We may not be able to provide a timeline immediately because we need to understand your situation and needs based on chemical, medical and mental health assessments. Our recommendations may change over time based on how you progress through rehab. If treatment is authorized by your insurance company, we provide updates of your clinical progress and the reasons you may need to stay longer.
"Out-of-pocket" is an insurance term that refers to the amount you pay for treatment services. Insurance policies vary greatly with regard to out-of-pocket amounts. Our recovery experts can help you determine what your expenses would be. Most people have an individual and/or family limit on how much they have to pay out-of-pocket.