Betty Ford Center Drug Rehab in Rancho Mirage, California

Specialized Programs

Opioid Addiction Program

The Betty Ford Center offers the Comprehensive Opioid Response with Twelve Steps (COR-12®) program for those suffering from opioid use disorder. The COR-12 treatment program includes individual, group therapy and educational sessions to target the specific issues you’re facing with opioid addiction.

This program has a proven track record of keeping patients engaged, giving them time to regain health and hope, learn essential skills, and form recovery supporting connections.

Professionals Program

Whether you’re a first responder, health care professional, lawyer or other professional, your rehabilitation needs are unique. Along with all of the inpatient treatment components, our professionals program includes special group sessions with other professionals and individual sessions with a counselor to address career restoration, licensing and/or monitoring matters, and professional practice and reputation.

Outpatient Rehab

Outpatient drug rehab at Hazelden Betty Ford varies in frequency and intensity. However, we apply evidence- and abstinence-based, Twelve Step practices to all of our alcohol and drug rehab programs.

Betty Ford Center outpatient rehab programming options near Palm Springs, California, include:

Virtual and In-Person High-Intensity Outpatient Program

Whether you are admitted directly into our high-intensity outpatient treatment programming or you are stepping down from a higher level of care, this intensive daily addiction treatment program (also known as day treatment or partial hospitalization) is ideal for individuals who:

Need a less-structured environment than inpatient rehab

Benefit from more support and guidance than a standard outpatient treatment program

Patients in our high-intensity outpatient program can also live in one of our structured sober-living homes near the Betty Ford Center campus. Our sober-living homes provide a warm and welcoming place to begin your recovery journey, with:

24/7 sober support and accountability

Free time in the evenings and on weekends to strengthen sober living skills

Opportunities to participate in Twelve Step meetings

Connections with the local recovery community

Sober Living

The Betty Ford Center's sober living homes are located near our treatment center campus in Rancho Mirage and provide a safe, sober and supportive living environment and are available to patients participating in our High-Intensity Outpatient Program.

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Services

Hazelden Betty Ford offers virtual mental health counseling and related services. Licensed mental health staff provide consultation and counseling sessions Monday through Friday, by appointment only.

Virtual Intervention Workshop

If you are concerned about a loved one’s alcohol or drug use, call to learn how an intervention could help guide your loved one into treatment.

Our recovery experts offer a free-to-the-public intervention education seminar, guiding you through the signs and symptoms of substance abuse as well as what’s involved in planning and conducting a successful intervention.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. Through these Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to:

Work through the difficulties you've experienced

Understand how to set healthy boundaries

Begin to rebuild trusting relationships

You can access many programs from anywhere through virtual support. Special sessions are also available for Spanish speaking participants.