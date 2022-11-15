Betty Ford Center Drug Rehab in Rancho Mirage, California
At the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage. Here we have one goal in mind—to create individualized, collaborative addiction care for anyone seeking treatment. Because those are the core values First Lady and outspoken addiction recovery advocate, Betty Ford, founded the rehab center on.
In 2014, the Betty Ford Center and Hazelden merged, forming the nation’s leading nonprofit drug addiction treatment center, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Together, our rehab programs incorporate varying levels and frequencies of care, as needed.
Rehab programs and services available at the Betty Ford Center campus include:
Bio-psycho-social assessments
Medical detox
Ongoing medical care
Inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment
Integrated mental health services
Nearby sober living homes
Animal-assisted programming
Education and support for families and children
Post-rehab continuing care treatment groups
Often referred to as residential treatment, inpatient drug rehab at the Betty Ford Center is gender-specific and tailored to meet your needs. As a patient, your treatment plan is developed by a team of clinicians and influenced by:
Your inpatient drug and alcohol rehab stay will vary based on program-specific milestones. Typically, you’ll start with medical stabilization and detox, followed by a step-by-step approach to care where you advance through addiction treatment programming at an individualized pace.
Core treatment components of our inpatient rehab program include:
Patients who have more complex addiction issues may require more time in treatment to address:
Tour our Rancho Mirage Betty Ford Center's main campus and learn more about Hazelden Betty Ford.
The Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California has 15 beautiful sober living homes in a private cul-de-sac called Daisy Lane. Daisy Lane is for patients participating in outpatient addiction treatment at the Betty Ford Center who can benefit from the additional support provided by the staff and residents of Daisy Lane. Take a tour of Daisy Lane.
The Betty Ford Center offers the Comprehensive Opioid Response with Twelve Steps (COR-12®) program for those suffering from opioid use disorder. The COR-12 treatment program includes individual, group therapy and educational sessions to target the specific issues you’re facing with opioid addiction.
This program has a proven track record of keeping patients engaged, giving them time to regain health and hope, learn essential skills, and form recovery supporting connections.
Whether you’re a first responder, health care professional, lawyer or other professional, your rehabilitation needs are unique. Along with all of the inpatient treatment components, our professionals program includes special group sessions with other professionals and individual sessions with a counselor to address career restoration, licensing and/or monitoring matters, and professional practice and reputation.
Outpatient drug rehab at Hazelden Betty Ford varies in frequency and intensity. However, we apply evidence- and abstinence-based, Twelve Step practices to all of our alcohol and drug rehab programs.
Betty Ford Center outpatient rehab programming options near Palm Springs, California, include:
Whether you are admitted directly into our high-intensity outpatient treatment programming or you are stepping down from a higher level of care, this intensive daily addiction treatment program (also known as day treatment or partial hospitalization) is ideal for individuals who:
Patients in our high-intensity outpatient program can also live in one of our structured sober-living homes near the Betty Ford Center campus. Our sober-living homes provide a warm and welcoming place to begin your recovery journey, with:
The Betty Ford Center's sober living homes are located near our treatment center campus in Rancho Mirage and provide a safe, sober and supportive living environment and are available to patients participating in our High-Intensity Outpatient Program.
Hazelden Betty Ford offers virtual mental health counseling and related services. Licensed mental health staff provide consultation and counseling sessions Monday through Friday, by appointment only.
If you are concerned about a loved one’s alcohol or drug use, call to learn how an intervention could help guide your loved one into treatment.
Our recovery experts offer a free-to-the-public intervention education seminar, guiding you through the signs and symptoms of substance abuse as well as what’s involved in planning and conducting a successful intervention.
Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. Through these Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to:
You can access many programs from anywhere through virtual support. Special sessions are also available for Spanish speaking participants.
Post-rehab services and resources at the Betty Ford Center are designed to strengthen your sobriety, reduce the risk of relapse and make recovery a daily priority. Hazelden Betty Ford offers a variety of recovery support resources and tools, including:
California Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation locations are licensed and/or certified by the Department of Public Health (Residential) and the Department of Health Care Services (Outpatient).
Service animals are permitted in Hazelden Betty Ford facilities and we afford individuals who require the assistance of a service animal with equal opportunity to access the organization. Per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a "service animal" is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.
Per the ADA, dogs or other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, emotional support or companionship do not qualify as service animals. Emotional support, therapy animals and pets are not permitted on Hazelden Betty Ford's facilities, leased spaces or on campus grounds.
To hold your reservation, we request confirmation and travel details 24 hours prior to your admission.
We suggest purchasing an open-ended airline ticket that permits date changes in the event you decide to extend your stay. Palm Springs International airport is the closest airport to Betty Ford Center (approximately 10 miles).
The privacy, respect and safety of your loved one and all of our patients is of the utmost importance. Please review the information below prior to visiting the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California.
Visiting Hours
To protect the health and wellbeing of our community during spikes in COVID-19 rates and changing area policies, visitation restrictions may be in place. Please check with staff to determine current visitation policies at this location. Thank you, and be well.
Lodging
Select hotels on this list offer discounted rates to visitors of the Betty Ford Center. Please be sure to mention that you will be visiting the Betty Ford Center in order to secure your special rate.
Contacting Patients
The treatment day is very full and we like to help our patients stay focused on their treatment and the progress they are making by limiting contact to designated phone and email times.
Provided we have a signed Authorization to Release Information on file, a staff member may contact family and friends, if necessary. Because contact from the Center is limited during a patient’s stay, we encourage family and friends to trust that rehabilitation is progressing as it should.
Mail and Packages
Any packages or gifts that you're sending into the Betty Ford Center will be opened in the presence of a staff member. We do this for the protection of our residents. Only food in pre-sealed packages will be allowed. Movies, magazines, recreational reading or business materials, caffeinated products and home-cooked foods are not allowed.
Regular postal mail address:
(Patient's LEGAL Name)
P.O. Box 1560
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
For carriers that do not accept P.O. boxes (FedEx, UPS), please address to:
(Patient's LEGAL Name)
Betty Ford Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
We acknowledge that we stand on the homelands of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians who are stewards to more than 31,500 acres of ancestral lands in this area. We honor and respect the enduring relationship that exist between these peoples and this land.
Hazelden Betty Ford treatment centers, including the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, are proud to be recognized by multiple insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction treatment field, including:
