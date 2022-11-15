Drug and Alcohol Addiction Rehab and Mental Health Services for Adults Ages 18+

Located in Maple Grove, Minnesota, a western suburb of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Hazelden Betty Ford's outpatient treatment center offers expert, convenient weekday and weeknight drug and alcohol rehab programs and mental health services for people with busy lives.

Hazelden Betty Ford is an in-network addiction and mental health treatment center with most major health insurance companies, reducing your out-of-pocket expenses for drug rehab services.

Virtual Outpatient Drug Treatment Programs

At our Maple Grove clinic, we provide care known as an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), which allows for customized and individually paced care.

Throughout the course of your intensive outpatient program, you will work closely with your personal addiction counselor to continually gauge and adjust the frequency and focus of your care. Ultimately, our goal is for you to not only getting sober and healthy but also learn how to stay sober and healthy.

Initially, your individualized care plan may include outpatient treatment sessions as frequently as four days a week. As you reach specific rehab milestones, your sessions will gradually transition to once a week.

Core outpatient rehab components at our Maple Grove treatment center include: