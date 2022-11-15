Outpatient Addiction Treatment in Maple Grove
Located in Maple Grove, Minnesota, a western suburb of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Hazelden Betty Ford's outpatient treatment center offers expert, convenient weekday and weeknight drug and alcohol rehab programs and mental health services for people with busy lives.
Hazelden Betty Ford is an in-network addiction and mental health treatment center with most major health insurance companies, reducing your out-of-pocket expenses for drug rehab services.
At our Maple Grove clinic, we provide care known as an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), which allows for customized and individually paced care.
Throughout the course of your intensive outpatient program, you will work closely with your personal addiction counselor to continually gauge and adjust the frequency and focus of your care. Ultimately, our goal is for you to not only getting sober and healthy but also learn how to stay sober and healthy.
Initially, your individualized care plan may include outpatient treatment sessions as frequently as four days a week. As you reach specific rehab milestones, your sessions will gradually transition to once a week.
Core outpatient rehab components at our Maple Grove treatment center include:
*The Hazelden Betty Ford outpatient treatment center in Maple Grove is licensed by Minnesota's Department of Human Services as a co-occurring disorder treatment provider for those with substance use and mental health disorders.
Our outpatient addiction treatment center offers expert mental health counseling to address anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and other mental health conditions. Services include individual appointments as well as couples and family counseling.
Our outpatient mental health services are available to the general community. In addition to individual counseling, the following special-focus groups are offered at Hazelden Betty Ford in Minnesota:
Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
Hazelden Betty Ford's Teen Intervene screening and brief intervention program is designed to help young people identify the reasons, effects and potential consequences of their alcohol or other drug use. This research-based program provides teens with a personalized course of action for making healthier choices, and offers parents the education, support and guidance they need to understand what's going on and what's at stake.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation also offers a variety of post-treatment services and recovery resources designed to help you strengthen and advance long-term sobriety from drug and alcohol addiction, including a number of in-person, online and digital support services. Web- and phone-based coaching, accountability and monitoring services, mobile apps, Twelve Step retreats and self-help books are some of the most popular support resources available.
Hazelden Betty Ford is recognized by major insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field, including our outpatient alcohol and drug rehab programs. Our outpatient treatment center in Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been recognized by: