Outpatient Mental Health Services

Hazelden Betty Ford offers outpatient mental health services for anyone struggling to cope with life's challenges. Whether you've been diagnosed with a mental health disorder or you are just beginning to seek answers, our mental health professionals can help you build a healthier life for yourself. Hazelden Betty Ford's patient-centered approach is evidence-based and individualized to meet your unique clinical needs.

Mental health assessments and counseling can be a helpful place to start when you're struggling in life but don't really know what you need. Outpatient counseling and therapy are also beneficial following inpatient addiction or mental health treatment to support and further your healing journey. Mental health care is also important if you are a family member or loved one of someone struggling with addiction and you don't know how to help them or yourself. Whatever your situation, start with a mental health assessment.

Some of the most common mental health issues our licensed and credentialed mental health providers treat include:

Stress

Trouble coping or unhealthy coping strategies

Feeling overwhelmed

Family and relationship problems

Trouble sleeping

Excessive worry

Trouble at work

Trouble communicating with others

Experiences of sadness and anger

Feeling isolated, lonely

Feeling grief or loss

Trouble concentrating

Trauma or difficult life events

Poor self-esteem or not feeling good about oneself

Building resiliency

Our outpatient mental health services include: