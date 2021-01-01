We do not provide alcohol or drug detox at our Hudson outpatient clinic, but our Center City, MN, and Plymouth, MN, inpatient treatment centers have on-site medical units for detox.

Alcohol and drug withdrawal symptoms can be severe. Medically supervised detox services help you withdraw from substances safely and comfortably. Another important consideration: The detox process eases withdrawal symptoms and relieves drug cravings so you can focus more fully on treatment.