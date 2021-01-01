Discover your new path to healing at Hazelden Betty Ford’s dual-diagnosis outpatient clinic in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Designed for busy Wisconsin residents who need a convenient option for mental health and addiction treatment, our outpatient clinic is staffed by psychiatrists and therapists credentialed in both mental health and alcohol/drug addiction counseling.
At our Hudson outpatient clinic, we address all interrelated substance use and mental health symptoms within the same treatment program. It’s a practical and holistic approach, providing insight, structure and tools to support your well-being and build lasting recovery with:
We do not provide alcohol or drug detox at our Hudson outpatient clinic, but our Center City, MN, and Plymouth, MN, inpatient treatment centers have on-site medical units for detox.
Alcohol and drug withdrawal symptoms can be severe. Medically supervised detox services help you withdraw from substances safely and comfortably. Another important consideration: The detox process eases withdrawal symptoms and relieves drug cravings so you can focus more fully on treatment.
Yes. Telehealth technology makes all the difference for many people seeking help with substance use and mental health struggles. Our virtual intensive outpatient treatment program (IOP) is a great fit if you have accessibility or mobility challenges or you aren’t located near Hazelden Betty Ford’s treatment centers.
We're here for you with online, in-person and digital recovery support resources, including:
Explore