Outpatient Addiction and Mental Health Clinic in Wisconsin

900 Crest View Drive, Suite 120 Hudson, WI 54016

About Hazelden Betty Ford's
Wisconsin Outpatient Specialty Clinic

Discover your new path to healing at Hazelden Betty Ford’s dual-diagnosis outpatient clinic in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Designed for busy Wisconsin residents who need a convenient option for mental health and addiction treatment, our outpatient clinic is staffed by psychiatrists and therapists credentialed in both mental health and alcohol/drug addiction counseling.

Personalized to Your Needs

Outpatient and Virtual Treatment

Care levels at our Hudson clinic include intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and day treatment, with your plan built to fit your specific needs, strengths and goals.

  • Holistic approach – All-in-one care for mental health (anxiety, depression, trauma, grief) and substance use issues
  • Practical skills - To help you overcome shame, manage stress and strengthen well-being
  • Psychiatry appointments - For medication management and more
  • Your pace - Programs based on clinical milestones, not set timelines
  • Learn more about outpatient treatment. →
What treatment is best for me?

In-Person and Virtual Services

Get the tools you need for the life you want. Our dual-credentialed therapists are here for you with expert care for anxiety, depression, trauma, addiction and related conditions. Discover more.

What’s treated first, my alcohol/drug use or mental health symptoms?

At our Hudson outpatient clinic, we address all interrelated substance use and mental health symptoms within the same treatment program. It’s a practical and holistic approach, providing insight, structure and tools to support your well-being and build lasting recovery with:

  • Education about the interplay of mental health conditions and substance use
  • Tools and techniques to help you manage emotional distress, cravings and mental health symptoms without using substances
  • Peer support in a safe, nonjudgemental space
  • Individual counseling and psychiatric appointments

Does Hazelden Betty Ford have detox services in Hudson?

We do not provide alcohol or drug detox at our Hudson outpatient clinic, but our Center City, MN, and Plymouth, MN, inpatient treatment centers have on-site medical units for detox.

Alcohol and drug withdrawal symptoms can be severe. Medically supervised detox services help you withdraw from substances safely and comfortably. Another important consideration: The detox process eases withdrawal symptoms and relieves drug cravings so you can focus more fully on treatment.

Does telehealth work for treatment?

Yes. Telehealth technology makes all the difference for many people seeking help with substance use and mental health struggles. Our virtual intensive outpatient treatment program (IOP) is a great fit if you have accessibility or mobility challenges or you aren’t located near Hazelden Betty Ford’s treatment centers.

How can Hazelden Betty Ford help me after treatment?

We're here for you with online, in-person and digital recovery support resources, including:

  • Web/phone-based coaching
  • Recovery check-up calls
  • Monitoring and accountability services
  • Mobile apps
  • Daily inspirational emails
  • Continuing care groups in the Twin Cities

Our Clinic in Hudson, WI

