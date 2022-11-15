Skip to Main Content
Outpatient Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center in New York

283 West Broadway New York City, NY 10013
Get Directions
The personalization, flexibility and understanding that not everybody is in the exact same place, the way they approach each person is specialized. They do that here and that's something I really valued.

A Grateful Alumna
Hazelden Betty Ford in New York

Outpatient Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Center in New York

Hazelden Betty Ford’s outpatient drug rehab and mental health programs can be accessed by anyone in New York state. The goal of our outpatient rehab is to stabilize your health and give you the knowledge, skills and resources needed to reclaim your life from the grip of drug addiction and mental health disorders. 

In our outpatient programs, patients attend educational and therapeutic sessions, focused on their unique situations, including:

  • Learning about the disease of addiction and the dynamics of recovery
  • Understanding mental health disorders and how to build a healthier life
  • Implementing healthy new practices into daily routines
  • Resuming professional, occupational or academic responsibilities and activities
  • Developing and utilizing a sober support network

Intensive Outpatient Program

Our individually tailored virtual and in-person outpatient alcohol and drug rehab programs operate under the same evidence-based, Twelve Step principles and practices as our inpatient (residential) treatment programs. 

Core treatment program components include:

  • Group therapy
  • Individual therapy
  • Educational sessions
  • Mental health services 
  • Special-focus groups
  • Twelve Step fellowship

LGBTQIA+ Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program

People who identify as LBGTQIA+ have higher substance use disorder rates than the population as a whole, largely due to trauma and stressors related to societal stigma. 

With an affirming, compassionate and inclusive approach, Hazelden Betty Ford's special-focus LGBTQIA+ programming addresses issues that can interfere with recovery. Programming includes regular alumni speaker meetings which includes members of the LGBTQIA+ community and is run by a licensed clinician who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Low-Intensity Outpatient Program

Ideal for some patients who are new to treatment or for those who have progressed through our outpatient alcohol and drug rehab program, our low-intensity outpatient program provides you with counselor-facilitated group sessions. 

These groups highlight recovery principles and practices to help you restore your sense of trust, community, hope, and—most of all—belief in yourself.

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Treatment

Hazelden Betty Ford in New York also provides virtual outpatient mental health services. A mental health professional will start with an assessment to determine your unique care needs.  Services include individual counseling and group therapy, including DBT and Resiliency group therapy. Mental health services can help with the following:

  • Stress
  • Trouble coping or unhealthy coping strategies
  • Feeling overwhelmed
  • Family and relationship problems
  • Trouble sleeping
  • Excessive worry
  • Trouble at work
  • Trouble communicating with others
  • Experiences of sadness and anger
  • Feeling isolated, lonely
  • Feeling grief or loss
  • Trouble concentrating
  • Trauma or difficult life events
  • Poor self-esteem or not feeling good about oneself
  • Building resiliency

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to:

  • Work through the difficulties you've experienced
  • Understand how to set healthy boundaries
  • Begin to rebuild trusting relationships

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone in a virtually accessible setting. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.

Family Programs

Learn more about our programs supporting families affected by addiction.

Children's Programs

Learn more about our life-changing programs designed to help children with addicted parents.

Meet Bear

Bear, our animal-assisted therapy dog, offers a welcoming warmth to patients in addiction treatment programming in New York. Serving as a non-judgmental presence of comfort and trust, Bear provides support to those struggling with shame, distrust, grief or loss as they participate in addiction treatment.

Recovery Management

As you make your way from active drug or alcohol addiction to early recovery, you will quickly discover that regaining and maintaining your health means learning to live differently—learning to manage a chronic disease. 

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides a number of online, in-person and digital recovery support services to guide you into lasting sobriety. Recovery services and resources include: 

  • Twelve Step retreats
  • Monitoring and accountability services
  • Popular mobile apps and much more

Ask us about these and other effective addiction recovery resources available through the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Hazelden Betty Ford Named a Center of Excellence Among Top Insurers

Hazelden Betty Ford is recognized by major insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field, including our inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs and services. 

Beacon Health

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford as a "Select Provider" 

Cigna

Identified Hazelden Betty Ford as a "Designated Preferred Provider" 

AssuredPartners

Designated Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a "center of excellence" for addiction treatment and related mental health services 

Meet the Treatment Team

Hazelden Betty Ford in New York

1-866-831-5700