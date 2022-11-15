Outpatient Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Center in New York

Hazelden Betty Ford’s outpatient drug rehab and mental health programs can be accessed by anyone in New York state. The goal of our outpatient rehab is to stabilize your health and give you the knowledge, skills and resources needed to reclaim your life from the grip of drug addiction and mental health disorders.

In our outpatient programs, patients attend educational and therapeutic sessions, focused on their unique situations, including:

Learning about the disease of addiction and the dynamics of recovery

Understanding mental health disorders and how to build a healthier life

Implementing healthy new practices into daily routines

Resuming professional, occupational or academic responsibilities and activities

Developing and utilizing a sober support network

Intensive Outpatient Program

Our individually tailored virtual and in-person outpatient alcohol and drug rehab programs operate under the same evidence-based, Twelve Step principles and practices as our inpatient (residential) treatment programs.

Core treatment program components include:

Group therapy

Individual therapy

Educational sessions

Mental health services

Special-focus groups

Twelve Step fellowship

LGBTQIA+ Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program

People who identify as LBGTQIA+ have higher substance use disorder rates than the population as a whole, largely due to trauma and stressors related to societal stigma.

With an affirming, compassionate and inclusive approach, Hazelden Betty Ford's special-focus LGBTQIA+ programming addresses issues that can interfere with recovery. Programming includes regular alumni speaker meetings which includes members of the LGBTQIA+ community and is run by a licensed clinician who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Low-Intensity Outpatient Program

Ideal for some patients who are new to treatment or for those who have progressed through our outpatient alcohol and drug rehab program, our low-intensity outpatient program provides you with counselor-facilitated group sessions.

These groups highlight recovery principles and practices to help you restore your sense of trust, community, hope, and—most of all—belief in yourself.

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Treatment

Hazelden Betty Ford in New York also provides virtual outpatient mental health services. A mental health professional will start with an assessment to determine your unique care needs. Services include individual counseling and group therapy, including DBT and Resiliency group therapy. Mental health services can help with the following:



Stress

Trouble coping or unhealthy coping strategies

Feeling overwhelmed

Family and relationship problems

Trouble sleeping

Excessive worry

Trouble at work

Trouble communicating with others

Experiences of sadness and anger

Feeling isolated, lonely

Feeling grief or loss

Trouble concentrating

Trauma or difficult life events

Poor self-esteem or not feeling good about oneself

Building resiliency

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to:

Work through the difficulties you've experienced

Understand how to set healthy boundaries

Begin to rebuild trusting relationships

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone in a virtually accessible setting. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.