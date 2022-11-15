Drug Rehab Location Guide

Every year, thousands of people find freedom from drug and alcohol addiction and mental health disorders through the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. We're here for you and your family, too.

As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. We are committed to helping you get your life back from addiction to alcohol or other drugs.

Each of the Foundation’s addiction treatment centers provide unique substance abuse treatment programs and services. Core treatment programs include inpatient (residential) and/or outpatient rehabilitation options. However, many treatment locations also provide specialized programs depending on patients’ needs including detox, mental health, opioid addiction treatment (COR-12®) and recovery services. Our addiction treatment facilities will meet you where you are with the main goal of 100% abstinence from alcohol and drugs and sustained recovery.