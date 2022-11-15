When you contact the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a referring professional, you can expect:
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Referent Relations Team is your first point of contact when you want to get a client into drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The Referent Relations Team will work with you to determine the following:
The Referent Relation Team hours are:
*Calls made outside of these times will be answered by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s Resource Center who will get some information from you and have one of our team members call you back during the times mention above.
When you refer your client to addiction treatment programs and services at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, you can count on us to:
In recognizing addiction as a chronic disease and recovery as a new way of living, treatment at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is individualized, collaborative and occurs over the long term through a continuum of care and support.
Our program goals and expectations are designed to ensure patients have the best opportunity to learn, change and heal—moving from clinical care to self-care. It is with this expectation in mind that we developed our programs to help patients:
Our clinicians recognize that patients come to us with varying degrees of motivation and commitment to treatment and making the lifestyle changes necessary for building long-term recovery. That's why we customize treatment planning to meet each patient's needs and continually assess and adjust programming, levels of care, and services based on clinical milestones.
Integrated Patient Care
More often than not, addiction comes with complicating factors, including mental health issues related to depression, anxiety, or trauma. With such complex disorders, the most-effective approach to care integrates treatment for addiction and mental health so that both issues are addressed at the same time.
Evidence-Based Practices
Our clinicians have expertise in the following evidence-based and adjunct therapies:
Our secure web portal for patients, MyRecoveryCompass, provides access to helpful tools, important information and supportive content for early recovery. Patients can use the portal to engage in Feedback Informed Treatment assessments, a unique patient care planning tool that uses standardized behavioral health and researched assessment tools to inform real-time treatment.
The portal contains the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s innovative MORETM (My Ongoing Recovery Experience) content which includes an extensive library of recovery articles and videos as well as worksheets and workshops. Patients can take MORE assessments to identify content and activities that best address their recovery needs. In addition, patients can complete assignments and activities as determined by their care providers and use the portal to:
MyRecoveryCompass is available to patients at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation during their treatment programming and throughout their early recovery.
At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, treatment planning is formulated to meet the needs of the individual patient. The plan is developed by a multidisciplinary care team and influenced by a number of factors including:
As defined by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, multiple levels of care are offered for adult and adolescent patients across the various Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation locations, including:
