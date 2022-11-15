Your Trusted Partner

When you contact the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a referring professional, you can expect:

A prompt response from our team

A streamlined intake process to determine the best programming fit for your client

Help in addressing any special concerns or needs you or your client may have regarding our programs and services

Guidance for your clients in accessing the maximum health insurance benefits available

Ongoing collaboration with you in your client's treatment plan and discharge recommendations to ensure continuity of care

Referent Relations Team

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Referent Relations Team is your first point of contact when you want to get a client into drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The Referent Relations Team will work with you to determine the following:

If you want to be notified if your client admits to one of our facilities

If you want to be notified on their discharge

If you want to know the length of stay anticipated

What your communication preferences are

If you want to be involved in the continuing care planning

If you want any medical records provide after discharge

If there are any other needs you require related to your client’s care

The Referent Relation Team hours are:



*Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Central

Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Central

Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Central

*Calls made outside of these times will be answered by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s Resource Center who will get some information from you and have one of our team members call you back during the times mention above.