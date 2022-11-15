Skip to Main Content
Do you have a client in need addiction treatment? Our Referent Relations Team is ready to assist you in streamlining the intake process and addressing any specific questions you or your client may have.
Your Trusted Partner

When you contact the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as a referring professional, you can expect:

  • A prompt response from our team
  • A streamlined intake process to determine the best programming fit for your client
  • Help in addressing any special concerns or needs you or your client may have regarding our programs and services
  • Guidance for your clients in accessing the maximum health insurance benefits available
  • Ongoing collaboration with you in your client's treatment plan and discharge recommendations to ensure continuity of care

Referent Relations Team

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Referent Relations Team is your first point of contact when you want to get a client into drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The Referent Relations Team will work with you to determine the following:

  • If you want to be notified if your client admits to one of our facilities
  • If you want to be notified on their discharge
  • If you want to know the length of stay anticipated
  • What your communication preferences are
  • If you want to be involved in the continuing care planning
  • If you want any medical records provide after discharge
  • If there are any other needs you require related to your client’s care

The Referent Relation Team hours are:

  • *Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Central
  • Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Central
  • Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Central

*Calls made outside of these times will be answered by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s Resource Center who will get some information from you and have one of our team members call you back during the times mention above.

Resources for Referring Professionals

When you refer your client to addiction treatment programs and services at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, you can count on us to:

  • Provide expert, individualized care based on Twelve Step principles
  • Employ the latest evidence-based therapies and techniques
  • Collaborate with you at intake, treatment planning and discharge to ensure continuity of care
  • Assist your client in accessing maximum health insurance coverage

In recognizing addiction as a chronic disease and recovery as a new way of living, treatment at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is individualized, collaborative and occurs over the long term through a continuum of care and support.

Our program goals and expectations are designed to ensure patients have the best opportunity to learn, change and heal—moving from clinical care to self-care. It is with this expectation in mind that we developed our programs to help patients:

  1. Learn about the disease of addiction and the need for an abstinence-based life
  2. Understand the principles of recovery management
  3. Learn and begin to practice the Twelve Steps and principles of Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous
  4. Understand and implement lifestyle changes necessary to maintain sobriety
  5. Learn and practice emotional sobriety and improve relationships
  6. Enhance self-expression, mindfulness and spirituality, and learn to find enjoyment in sobriety
  7. Improve life skills including problem-solving skills and understand co-occurring disorders and the risks to recovery

Our clinicians recognize that patients come to us with varying degrees of motivation and commitment to treatment and making the lifestyle changes necessary for building long-term recovery. That's why we customize treatment planning to meet each patient's needs and continually assess and adjust programming, levels of care, and services based on clinical milestones.

Integrated Patient Care

More often than not, addiction comes with complicating factors, including mental health issues related to depression, anxiety, or trauma. With such complex disorders, the most-effective approach to care integrates treatment for addiction and mental health so that both issues are addressed at the same time.

Evidence-Based Practices

Our clinicians have expertise in the following evidence-based and adjunct therapies:

  • Acceptance Commitment Therapy
  • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
  • Contingency Management/Motivational Incentives (Clinical Management)
  • Dialectical Behavior Therapy
  • Interpersonal Therapy
  • Medication-Assisted Therapies
  • Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy
  • Motivational Enhancement Therapy
  • Motivational Interviewing
  • Psychoeducational Groups
  • Solution Focused Brief Therapy/Solution Focused Therapy
  • Twelve Step Facilitation

Our secure web portal for patients, MyRecoveryCompass, provides access to helpful tools, important information and supportive content for early recovery. Patients can use the portal to engage in Feedback Informed Treatment assessments, a unique patient care planning tool that uses standardized behavioral health and researched assessment tools to inform real-time treatment.

The portal contains the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s innovative MORETM (My Ongoing Recovery Experience) content which includes an extensive library of recovery articles and videos as well as worksheets and workshops. Patients can take MORE assessments to identify content and activities that best address their recovery needs. In addition, patients can complete assignments and activities as determined by their care providers and use the portal to:

  • View scheduled appointments
  • Message care team members
  • Check updates to their care plan
  • Access helpful treatment and recovery tools, information, videos, workshops, and other activities
  • Utilize the support of a recovery coach for ongoing support

MyRecoveryCompass is available to patients at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation during their treatment programming and throughout their early recovery.

At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, treatment planning is formulated to meet the needs of the individual patient. The plan is developed by a multidisciplinary care team and influenced by a number of factors including:

  • Physical health
  • Mental health
  • Gender
  • Family history
  • Types of substances being used
  • Potential for relapse
  • Medical necessity

As defined by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, multiple levels of care are offered for adult and adolescent patients across the various Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation locations, including:

  • Level 3.7 Intensive Detoxification: 24/7 medical oversight, housed in the medical stabilization unit
  • Level 3.5 to 3.0 Inpatient/Residential
  • Level 2.5 Day Treatment/Partial Hospitalization: 5 hours/day, 4 days/ week (Structured Sober Living option includes 24/7 staff supervision)
  • Level 2.1 Intensive Outpatient Services: 3 hours/day, 4 days/week
  • Level 1.0 Outpatient/Therapeutic Aftercare: 1-9 hours/week

 

Reach Out

To reach a member of the team and to start an admission, call 1-855-348-7018, email at Hope@HazeldenBettyFord.org or fax to 1-651-213-4402.

Learn More About Our Treatment Models

Our patients find success in their recovery from addiction to drugs or alcohol for many reasons.

