Coping with Addiction: Programs, Counseling and Support Groups for Your Family

Family members are profoundly affected when a loved one becomes addicted to alcohol or another drug. In fact, by the time most people reach out to a counselor, healthcare provider or addiction treatment center for help with a family member’s substance abuse, the situation has typically progressed to a crisis level.

Hazelden Betty Ford provides treatment for alcohol and drug addiction (known medically as substance use disorder) as well as help and support for your whole family—including spouses, parents, caregivers, siblings and children.

Family care and support are an essential part of Hazelden Betty Ford’s healing mission because addiction takes a heavy toll on all family members and everyone in your family needs help to cope and heal. Our family programs and resources are available to you, regardless of whether your loved one with drug addiction seeks treatment.

Here are several important and readily available resources to help you cope with addiction in your family.

One-Day Virtual Family Program

Delivered in a full-day, online format, our Virtual Family Program is available free of charge to anyone concerned about a loved one’s drug or alcohol use, no matter where you live. Whether your loved one is in active addiction, seeking treatment for substance abuse or in recovery from drug abuse, you and your family members can benefit from this program, which involves:

Educational videos and handouts on the disease of addiction

Peer feedback and support

Emphasis on coping skills

Q&A time with Family Program counselors

Here are links to learn more and register (individual registration is required for each attendee):

Healthy Relationships Program

The Healthy Relationships Program serves family members of those struggling with substance use. Regardless of whether your loved one recognizes the problem, is currently receiving help, has finished a program, has returned to substance use, our program was created to support you.

This intensive, 10-week program offers weekly workshops and personalized coaching to improve your relationships and teach useful skills including:

Positive communication

Problem-solving

Encouraging treatment engagement

Goal setting

Re-thinking relapse

Positive reinforcement

Learning these skills will help you and your family members interact more effectively with your loved while also increasing your own sense of well-being. Offered on a fee-for-service basis, our Healthy Relationships Program is available to anyone, anywhere. Register today!

Weekly Virtual Family Support Groups

Hazelden Betty Ford brings family support groups directly to you—for free. Join our weekly online support group sessions featuring a rotating series of family-focused topics and addiction recovery-related discussions.

To register, select the link below. * Individual registration is required for each attendee.

Connection™ for Families

Via web or phone-based support, our licensed, trained professionals will guide your family in rebuilding trust and healing from the damaging effects of drug addiction. Through Hazelden Betty Ford's Connection™ for Families services, you (as a parent, spouse, sibling and other family member) will receive recovery insight and support, regardless of whether your loved one with addiction seeks treatment or gets sober.

Family and Couples Therapy

Family and couples therapy can help address communication and other relationship dynamics between partners and other family members. Services are provided by our expert mental health professionals.

Children's Program

With both in-person and virtual options, the Children's Program can help children learn self-care skills and how to make healthy choices when their care giver struggles with addiction.

More Resources for You

Not ready or able to participate in our Family Program at this time? You've already taken the most important step by looking for help and answers about addiction and recovery. And you've come to the right place. Here are a number of helpful family resources for you and your loved ones. We also offer free, weekly workshops and support groups for families at several of our addiction treatment locations. Not sure which programs or services make sense for you? Call today to speak confidentially with one of our recovery experts.

Reach out today. We're here for you and your family.

