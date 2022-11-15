Outpatient Drug Rehab Center in Washington State

Offering addiction treatment options, the Hazelden Betty Ford outpatient drug rehab center in Bellevue, Washington brings today's most-effective, evidence-based substance abuse treatment and mental health services to the greater Seattle area. Conveniently located in the Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, the outpatient center has convenient scheduling and is connected to a strong community of resources and support.

Intensive Outpatient Treatment

Offered both virtually and in-person, our Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) combine:

Evidence-based addiction therapies and practices

Individual and group counseling

Education about Twelve Step principles and practices

Cutting edge scientific research about relapse prevention and long-term recovery from alcohol and drug addiction

Our outpatient treatment experts create a personalized care plan to address each patient’s specific challenges and needs, drawing from psychological, social and substance use disorder assessments as well as other necessary evaluations.



As clinical milestones are met, patients may transition to low-intensity outpatient treatment.

DUI Deferred Prosecution Program

If you've recently been charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and are working with an attorney you may be considering a Deferred Prosecution, this program often includes Intensive Outpatient, Outpatient, and Monthly Monitoring groups as well as individual counseling appointments. Our assessment will help you determine the course of treatment best suited to your unique needs. You will join one of the several virtual or in-person groups facilitated for those struggling with substance use whether in a Deferred Prosecution or not, and our team will be with you along the way from first assessment to program completion. Hazelden Betty Ford meets the Washington State DUI Deferred Prosecution requirements.

Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Services

Our center offers mental health counseling to anyone in Washington to address anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and other mental health conditions. Services include assessments and individual counseling and are available Monday-Friday. A DBT Skills Group is also offered.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to navigate the many challenges you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting, meaningful relationships.

Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.