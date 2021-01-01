Cannabis use disorder is more common than many realize—and more serious, too. While marijuana is often seen as harmless or even medicinal, especially with changing laws and cultural attitudes, the truth is more complex. If you're wondering how addictive is marijuana? Or what are the real risks? We're here to break it down for you.

Is Marijuana Addictive?

Yes. Despite popular belief, marijuana can be addictive. About 1 in 10 users will develop a marijuana addiction. That number jumps to 1 in 4 for daily users. The risk is even higher for those who start young.

People struggling with cannabis use disorder may find it hard to stop even when they want to. They may notice cannabis withdrawal signs like:

Irritability

Anxiety

Sleeplessness

Loss of appetite

Cravings

Without support systems in place, it's natural for these symptoms to make quitting feel overwhelming.

Marijuana Symptoms and Signs of Problem Use

Recognizing the symptoms of marijuana addiction can be tricky. Many people use cannabis casually or socially. However, when use starts interfering with daily life, it may be time to take a closer look.

Common marijuana symptoms that are red flags include:

Memory issues and trouble concentrating

Mood swings or feeling emotionally flat

Loss of motivation

Relationship strain

Poor performance at work or school

Increased tolerance and need for stronger forms (like dabbing or concentrates)

Why Potency Matters

Today's marijuana is much stronger than it used to be. High-potency cannabis—especially in forms like wax, oil or synthetic marijuana—can lead to more intense highs and more serious side effects. These include panic attacks, paranoia, psychosis, respiratory issues and an increased risk of addiction.

The Emotional Toll

For many, marijuana use starts as a way to cope with stress, anxiety, trauma, loneliness or feeling disconnected. But over time, it can actually deepen those feelings and the symptoms of mental health disorders. People often describe feeling numb, isolated or stuck. If your or a loved one can relate to these feelings, you're not alone—and there is help.

What About Teens and Young Adults?

Early use of marijuana can interfere with brain development, especially in areas tied to learning, memory and emotional regulation. Studies show that teens who use heavily may lose IQ points and struggle with long-term cognitive issues.

Help Is Available

If you're concerned about your own marijuana use or someone you care about, Hazelden Betty Ford is here with support, understanding and no judgement. We understand the emotional weight behind substance use and offer compassionate, evidence-based care for marijuana addiction and other substance use disorders.

If you know someone considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or other drug addiction, call us at 1-866-831-5700.