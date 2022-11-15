Comprehensive Drug Rehab Center in Chaska, Minnesota

Hazelden Betty Ford’s outpatient addiction program and mental health services for adults ages 18+ in Chaska, Minnesota, is conveniently located in the southwest suburban area of the Twin Cities.

Addiction and mental health treatment at Hazelden Betty Ford's outpatient facility in Chaska is gender-informed. No matter the level of care you need, our addiction and mental health professionals work by your side to continually gauge and align your care with your personal needs.

Intensive Outpatient Program

Our individually tailored virtual and in-person outpatient alcohol and drug rehab programs operate under the same evidence-based, Twelve Step principles and practices as our inpatient (residential) treatment programs.

Core treatment program components include:

Group therapy

Individual therapy

Educational sessions

Mental health services

Special-focus groups

Twelve Step fellowship

As clinical milestones are met, you may transition to Low-Intensity Outpatient Programming.

*Hazelden Betty Ford outpatient rehab in Chaska is a licensed by Minnesota's Department of Human Services as a co-occurring disorder treatment provider for those with substance use and mental health disorders.



Virtual Outpatient Mental Health Services

Our outpatient addiction treatment center offers expert mental health counseling to individuals, couples and families to address anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and other mental health conditions.

Our outpatient mental health services are available to the general community, including those not struggling with a substance use disorder. The most common mental health conditions we address are anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress (PTSD). In addition to individual counseling, the following special-focus groups are offered at Hazelden Betty Ford in Minnesota:

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills

Body Image

Grief and Loss

Female-Identifying Resiliency

Male-Identifying Resiliency

Chronic Pain

Families Affected by Addiction

Recovery Relationships

LGBTQ+ Resiliency

Related Intervention and Support Services

Virtual Teen Intervene

Hazelden Betty Ford's Teen Intervene screening and brief intervention program is designed to help young people identify the reasons, effects and potential consequences of their alcohol or other drug use. This research-based program provides teens with a personalized course of action for making healthier choices, and offers parents the education, support and guidance they need to understand what's happening and what's at stake.

Help and Healing for Families Affected by Addiction

Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.