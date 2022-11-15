Outpatient Addiction Treatment Center in Chaska, Minnesota
Hazelden Betty Ford’s outpatient addiction program and mental health services for adults ages 18+ in Chaska, Minnesota, is conveniently located in the southwest suburban area of the Twin Cities.
Addiction and mental health treatment at Hazelden Betty Ford's outpatient facility in Chaska is gender-informed. No matter the level of care you need, our addiction and mental health professionals work by your side to continually gauge and align your care with your personal needs.
Our individually tailored virtual and in-person outpatient alcohol and drug rehab programs operate under the same evidence-based, Twelve Step principles and practices as our inpatient (residential) treatment programs.
Core treatment program components include:
As clinical milestones are met, you may transition to Low-Intensity Outpatient Programming.
*Hazelden Betty Ford outpatient rehab in Chaska is a licensed by Minnesota's Department of Human Services as a co-occurring disorder treatment provider for those with substance use and mental health disorders.
Our outpatient addiction treatment center offers expert mental health counseling to individuals, couples and families to address anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and other mental health conditions.
Our outpatient mental health services are available to the general community, including those not struggling with a substance use disorder. The most common mental health conditions we address are anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress (PTSD). In addition to individual counseling, the following special-focus groups are offered at Hazelden Betty Ford in Minnesota:
Hazelden Betty Ford's Teen Intervene screening and brief intervention program is designed to help young people identify the reasons, effects and potential consequences of their alcohol or other drug use. This research-based program provides teens with a personalized course of action for making healthier choices, and offers parents the education, support and guidance they need to understand what's happening and what's at stake.
Through our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, you and your loved ones will learn how to work through the difficulties you've experienced, understand how to set healthy boundaries, and begin to rebuild trusting relationships. Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
For this group provides support, connection and a confidential place to share relatable experiences of significant others to those struggling with an alcohol or drug problem. The group meets weekly on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. Call 1-855-348-7022 to get started with a mental health assessment.
Hazelden Betty Ford's post-treatment services and resources are designed to help our patients strengthen and advance their recovery from alcohol and drug addiction over the long haul. Scientific research identifies ongoing involvement in recovery-related activities as the best predictor of long-term sobriety. This type of active engagement is especially important during the first 18 months of recovery when risk of relapse is most intense.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides a wide variety of in-person and online recovery support resources and services, including:
Hazelden Betty Ford is recognized by major insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field, including our residential and outpatient alcohol and drug addiction treatment programs and services.
Hazelden Betty Ford's rehab center in Chaska, Minnesota, has been recognized by: