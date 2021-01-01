Bio

Ronan Harty is Senior Counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, a leading law firm headquartered in New York City. He specializes in antitrust law. Ronan was a partner at the firm from 1994-2025. He earned his law degree at University College Dublin Law School, and his masters degree from the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor. He worked for a period of time at the European Commission in Brussels. He has held leadership positions at numerous bar associations, including the American Bar Association. He is currently a board member and Board Secretary at Legal Services NYC, the largest civil legal aid organization in the United States. Ronan lives in Brooklyn with his wife and three daughters.