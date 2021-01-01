

Medical and Professional Education reflects Hazelden Betty Ford's mission to educate and empower professionals to advance addiction treatment and recovery through evidence-based practices and compassionate care. As part of this mission, the program is designed to inform and transform patient care by equipping medical students, fellows, and practicing professionals with the knowledge and practical skills needed to address substance use disorders (SUD) and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through immersive learning experiences and specialized curricula, participants gain a deeper understanding of addiction as a chronic disease and learn strategies to improve outcomes for individuals, families, and communities.