Medical and Professional Education

Medical and Professional Education reflects Hazelden Betty Ford's mission to educate and empower professionals to advance addiction treatment and recovery through evidence-based practices and compassionate care. As part of this mission, the program is designed to inform and transform patient care by equipping medical students, fellows, and practicing professionals with the knowledge and practical skills needed to address substance use disorders (SUD) and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through immersive learning experiences and specialized curricula, participants gain a deeper understanding of addiction as a chronic disease and learn strategies to improve outcomes for individuals, families, and communities.



Below is a list of programs that Medical and Professional Education offers. Click to learn more:

Summer Institute for Medical Students (SIMS)


SIMS is a 5-day immersive program hosted by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation (HBFF) in CA, OR, and MN that gives medical students firsthand exposure to SUD treatment and recovery. Participants deepen their understanding of SUDs and evidence-based practices as they shadow patients and clinicians, attend group therapy sessions, and learn from leading experts in the field of SUD treatment, addiction medicine, and recovery. Participants often describe this experience as "Transformative" and "life-changing".

Medical Education Partnership (MEP) 

 

The MEP program creates customized immersive experiences for academic and professional cohorts with specific interests in addiction medicine. These tailored programs combine clinical observation, interactive learning, and evidence-based practices to help healthcare and criminal justice professionals integrate addiction care into their specialty areas.

Addiction Alliance of Georgia (AAG) Immersion


Hazelden Betty Ford offers a five-day Substance Use Disorder Treatment Immersion Program for Georgia-based students and professionals in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, public health, counseling, psychology and social work. Participants gain hands-on experience in addiction care, learning evidence-based strategies and engaging with patients and clinicians to understand the disease model of addiction and recovery processes.

National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC)


Hazelden Betty Ford offers a three-day Substance Use Disorder Treatment Immersion Program for medicine, pharmacy, nursing, public health, psychology, and social work students and professionals. Participants gain hands-on experience in addiction care, learning evidence-based strategies and engaging with patients and clinicians to understand the disease model of addiction and recovery processes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Medical and Professional Education at Hazelden Betty Ford?

Medical and Professional Education (MPE) is a series of programs designed to educate and empower healthcare professionals and students to advance addiction treatment and recovery. These programs focus on evidence-based practices, compassionate care, and practical skills for addressing substance use disorders (SUD) and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Who can participate in these programs?

Our programs are open to:

  • Medical students and fellows
  • Practicing healthcare professionals
  • Professionals in pharmacy, nursing, psychology, social work, public health, and criminal justice

How do I apply for these programs?

If you're interested in learning more about any of our programs or have questions about eligibility, timelines, or next steps, we encourage you to reach out. You can email us anytime, and our team will be happy to provide guidance, share additional details, and help you determine which program best fits your needs.

