Consultation, Training, Education, Tailored Solutions and Support

The evidence is on our side. Addiction and related behavioral health conditions are not only treatable but preventable. In other words, we have the science to get ahead of behavioral health issues in a big way—by starting early, by using proven effective practices and working collaboratively.

That's why prevention science and practices are at the core of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's mission to help more people live healthy lives. Our research-informed programs, curricula, services and resources are designed to keep healthy people healthy, strengthen families, and foster community health and well-being.

By focusing on risk and protective factors, and by bringing the most-effective prevention practices and resources to the fore, we can equip and empower healthier, happier communities everywhere.