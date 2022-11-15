Helping You Help Your Clients With Today's Most Effective Addiction Solutions

When your client has a substance use disorder, you have a trusted treatment partner in the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. We are committed to helping your clients find freedom from addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders, offering the most comprehensive evidence-based treatment and recovery solutions available, and collaborating with you to ensure continuity of care.

Collaborating With You

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's national system of care offers a comprehensive continuum of world-class treatment and recovery programs, services, and resources to help your clients find lasting freedom from addiction to alcohol and other drugs. By continually identifying best clinical practices through empirical research, we are focused on improving patient outcomes, lowering costs, and achieving the highest patient satisfaction.

Explore our resources or contact our professional relations team at 1-855-348-7018. We look forward to consulting with you.