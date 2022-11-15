Skip to Main Content
When your client has a substance use disorder, you have a trusted treatment partner in the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. We are committed to helping your clients find freedom from addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders, offering the most comprehensive evidence-based treatment and recovery solutions available, and collaborating with you to ensure continuity of care.

Collaborating With You

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's national system of care offers a comprehensive continuum of world-class treatment and recovery programs, services, and resources to help your clients find lasting freedom from addiction to alcohol and other drugs. By continually identifying best clinical practices through empirical research, we are focused on improving patient outcomes, lowering costs, and achieving the highest patient satisfaction.

Explore our resources or contact our professional relations team at 1-855-348-7018.

Resources for Referring a Patient

When you refer your client to addiction treatment programs and services at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, you can count on us to:

  • Provide expert, individualized care based on Twelve Step principles
  • Employ the latest evidence-based therapies and techniques
  • Collaborate with you at intake, treatment planning and discharge to ensure continuity of care
  • Assist your client in accessing maximum health insurance coverage
Resources

Recovery Inspiration and Information for You

Podcasts

Listen in on conversations about addiction and recovery trends, research, advances and challenges. Author and advocate William C. Moyers is your host.

Webinars

Meet folks from around the country and all walks of life who have one thing in common: Recovery. Learn tips for staying sober and living your best life.
Articles

Meditation. Relationship issues. Twelve Step practices. Follow your interests and discover new insights via our vast collection of recovery-related blogs.
Online Store

Browse our online recovery community bookstore. It’s designed expressly for you—with books, mobile apps, gifts and more.
Events

Hazelden Betty Ford's events bring people together in healing and hope. See what's coming up and join us soon.
Press Releases

Read the latest headlines about us. Or scan our news archive to get better acquainted with our leaders and our work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to frequently-asked questions from referring professionals about Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's programs and services.

Accepted Health Insurance

Figuring out your insurance coverage and benefits for substance abuse treatment can be challenging. Our experienced staff is skilled at working with all types of insurance plans and companies and can guide you in accessing the maximum benefits available.

