Board of Trustees

We are proud to highlight that one of our own, Kathryn Burgum, has been named co-chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative—a new effort to align federal resources, set national goals and use data to guide the government's response to addiction.

"This is really about looking at addiction as a disease and focusing on it as a medical disease, a chronic medical disease," Kathryn said in one of her many national media appearances, "and then providing the opportunity for recovery and ensuring that people understand that recovery is available through treatment and other options."