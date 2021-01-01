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Board of Trustees

Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, we are a force of healing and hope ​​​​​​​for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions.

Background

Special Notice

We are proud to highlight that one of our own, Kathryn Burgum, has been named co-chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative—a new effort to align federal resources, set national goals and use data to guide the government's response to addiction. 

"This is really about looking at addiction as a disease and focusing on it as a medical disease, a chronic medical disease," Kathryn said in one of her many national media appearances, "and then providing the opportunity for recovery and ensuring that people understand that recovery is available through treatment and other options."

Ruth Barker
Ruth Barker

Board of Trustees

Patrick Denzer
Patrick Denzer

Board of Trustees

Susan Ford Bales
Susan Ford Bales

Board of Trustees

Jim Frey
Jim Frey

Board of Trustees

Alta DeRoo, MD
Ann Highet

Board of Trustees

Christopher Keir
Christopher Keir

Board of Trustees

Joseph Lee, MD
Joseph Lee, MD

President and Chief Executive Officer

Monica Mayer
Monica Mayer

Board of Trustees

Peter Morimoto
Peter Morimoto

Board of Trustees

Maria McDonald
Maria McDonald

Board of Trustees

Jennifer Miller
Jennifer Miller

Board of Trustees

Nancy Orr
Nancy Orr

Board of Trustees

Bill Parker
Bill Parker

Board of Trustees

John Power Sr.
John Power Sr.

Board of Trustees

Cini Robb
Cini Robb

Board of Trustees

Mike Sime
Mike Sime

Board of Trustees

Cameron Strang
Cameron Strang

Board of Trustees

Quintan Studer
Quint Studer

Board of Trustees

Jonathan Webb
Jonathan Webb

Board of Trustees

Cathy Weyerhaeuser
Cathy Weyerhaeuser

Board of Trustees

MaryPat Woodard
MaryPat Woodard

Board of Trustees

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