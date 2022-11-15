1 in 7 Americans will face addiction in their lifetime.
1 in 4 children today are living in families struggling with alcohol and other drugs.
Too few get the help they need to find lasting recovery.
You have the power to change these numbers and pave the way for a brighter future. Join us today to transform care and offer a path to recovery for individuals, families and communities. Together, we can save more lives.
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
PO Box 64348
St. Paul, MN 55164-0348
What does the world need Hazelden Betty Ford to be? We asked thousands of alumni, staff, supporters and friends. You answered and we listened. Our new mission is bigger and bolder than ever, and we're glad you're part of it: Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, we are a force of healing and hope for families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions.
Giving Back
If you have a donor-advised fund — through a community foundation or a bank — you can recommend a grant to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Your generosity would help transform the lives of people, families and communities affected by addiction.
Simply contact your fund administrator, or visit them online, to recommend a grant. While you're there, you may also consider setting up recurring grants, to help sustain the life-changing work of Hazelden Betty Ford in the years to come.
To learn more about how Donor-Advised Fund Grants make a difference, please contact our Development team:
1-888-535-9485 or Giving@HazeldenBettyFord.org
Thousands of companies and corporate foundations match their employees' gifts to eligible organizations like Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Not sure if your company matches? Contact your company's human resources office to ask about their matching gift program. You will be asked either to submit a form directly to Hazelden Betty Ford with your payment, or to contact your company's matching gift coordinator to report your gift.
Thank you for helping us be a force of hope and healing for people, families and communities affected by addiction.
To learn more about how Matching Gifts make a difference, please contact our Development team:
1-888-535-9485 or Giving@HazeldenBettyFord.org
Thank you for your support of the vital work of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Your generosity helps us expand access to lifesaving care for individuals and families struggling with addiction.
Our Development team would be glad to work with you in planning a gift. Please contact: 1-888-535-9485 or Giving@HazeldenBettyFord.org
Helpful Information: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a qualified not for profit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Purpose: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides effective alcohol and other drug dependency treatment services to help women, men and families begin the process of recovery.
Contact Information:
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
Development Office
PO Box 64348
St. Paul, MN 55164-0348
1-888-535-9485
Giving@HazeldenBettyFord.org
The following contact information will assist you in transferring the stock to our account at Merrill Lynch.
Merrill Lynch
30 E 7th St.
St. Paul, MN 55101
Fax: 1-651-319-9260
Toll Free: 1-877-899-5378
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's DTC # is 8-862
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Account # is 693-04053
Thank you for your generosity and all you do for individuals and families struggling with substance use and mental health conditions.
To make a gift by check, please mail it to:
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
PO Box 64348
St. Paul, MN 55164-0348
For wire transfer instructions, please contact the Development team at giving@hazeldenbettyford.org or 1-888-535-9485.
Many gracious people have included the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in their estate plans through their will or beneficiary designation.
This is a wonderful option for people who are not able to give immediately or those who want to continue to make a difference for future generations. We are honored to welcome these generous individuals into our Legacy of Hope Society. For suggested estate planning language or to notify us of your legacy gift, please contact us at giving@hazeldenbettyford.org or 1-888-535-9485.
Thank you for all you do to be a force of healing and hope.
You can support the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation with a gift of real estate, personal property or cryptocurrency. Closely held stock (in a private business) can also be converted to a gift with possible tax benefits. A member of our Development team would be happy to discuss these options with you or your advisor. Please contact us at 1-888-535-9485 or giving@hazeldenbettyford.org.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Society of Canada (HBFSC) is a nonprofit Canadian charity that supports the mission of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. It provides financial assistance to Canadian individuals and families struggling with the disease of addiction, through individual treatment, the Family Program, and the Children’s Program. It also promotes education about addiction and Hazelden Betty Ford services to Canadians. The Society also works with like-minded organizations to raise awareness about the disease of addiction through education. Click here to learn more.
Individuals, businesses and organizations often organize fundraising events to benefit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. We're so grateful for this grassroots support! To host an online fundraiser, click here. To host an event, please contact us at 1-888-535-9485 or giving@hazeldenbettyford.org.
Honor and Memorial Gifts are a wonderful way to pay tribute to someone special while supporting a good cause. Make a secure, convenient donation and be sure to include tribute information so we can send a note to the family on your behalf.
Honor and Memorial gifts may be directed to any fund. If you have questions, please contact us at 1-888-535-9485 or giving@hazeldenbettyford.org.
Contributions to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation are tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes. Requests for copies of recent financial statements or other information may be directed to 1-888-535-9485.
Some states require special notices to be included along with any charitable solicitation. If you live in one of the states listed below, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is required by your state to display the following information:
Florida
A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, WITHIN THE STATE, 1-800-435-7352 (800-HELP-FLA), OR VISITING www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE. Florida Registration #CH624.
Georgia
A full and fair description of our programs and our financial statement summary is available upon request at our office and phone number indicated above.
Illinois
Contracts and reports regarding Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation are on file with the Illinois Attorney General.
Maryland
For the cost of copies and postage, from the Office of the Secretary of State, State House, Annapolis, MD 21401.
Mississippi
The official registration and financial information of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation may be obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office by calling 1-888-236-6167. Registration by the Secretary of State does not imply endorsement.
New Jersey
INFORMATION FILED WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONCERNING THIS CHARITABLE SOLICITATION AND THE PERCENTAGE OF CONTRIBUTIONS RECEIVED BY HAZELDEN BETTY FORD FOUNDATION DURING THE LAST REPORTING PERIOD THAT WERE DEDICATED TO THE CHARITABLE PURPOSE MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY BY CALLING (973) 504-6215 AND IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT http://www.state.nj.us/lps/ca/charfmrm.htm. REGISTRATION WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT.
Nevada
Contributions may be tax deductible pursuant to the provisions of sec. 170(c) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, 26 U.S.C. §170(c)
New York
Upon request, from the Attorney General's Charities Bureau, 28 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10005, 1-212-416-8686 or www.charitiesnys.com
North Carolina
Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch at 1-919-814-5400. The license is not an endorsement by the state.
Pennsylvania
The official registration and financial information of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation may be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling toll-free, within Pennsylvania, 1-800-732-0999.
Virginia
From the State Office of Consumer Affairs in the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, P.O. Box 1163, Richmond, VA 23218.
Washington
From the Secretary of State at 1-800-332-4483 or http://www.sos.wa.gov/charities/
West Virginia
West Virginia residents may obtain a summary of the registration and financial documents from the Secretary of State, State Capitol, Charleston, WV 25305. Registration does not imply endorsement.
Wisconsin
A financial statement of the charitable organization disclosing assets, liabilities, fund balances, revenue and expenses for the preceding fiscal year will be provided to any person upon request.
REGISTRATION WITH A STATE AGENCY DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL OR RECOMMENDATION BY THAT STATE.
Learn more
Audited financial documents and 990 are available upon request. Please email giving@hazeldenbettyford.org.