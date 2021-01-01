Alex Simopoulos, MD

Bio

Dr. Alexander F. Simopoulos is the Senior Medical Director at the Hazelden Betty Ford Center providing support and oversight to sites in rancho Mirage, San Diego, Naples, Newberg, Beaverton, and Bellevue. He is board certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Addiction Medicine, Dr. Simopoulos brings extensive experience in addiction treatment, clinical leadership, and complex medical care. He has served in leadership roles including Medical Director at Alt Recovery Group and has worked across diverse care settings, with a focus on delivering high-quality, evidence-based treatment and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Simopoulos completed his medical degree at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. In addition to his work in addiction medicine, he has a broad clinical background in wound care and cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, with significant experience in advanced procedures and physician training. He has contributed to peer-reviewed publications and medical textbooks and has served as a clinical instructor, training physicians in the United States and internationally. His work reflects a commitment to advancing clinical practice and supporting multidisciplinary care teams.