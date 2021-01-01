Bio

Dr. Christine Wilder is the Midwest Regional Medical Director for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation providing support and oversight to sites in Center City, St Paul, Plymouth, Chaska, Maple Grove, and Hudson. They are board certified in General and Addiction Psychiatry and have been providing substance use disorder treatment for over 15 years with a particular focus on the treatment of parent-infant dyads with opioid use disorder. They have worked as medical director for addiction programs at the VA, in the community, and in academics. With over fifty peer-reviewed research publications, including articles on opioid overdose prevention, treatment disparities in pregnant people with substance use disorders, and treatment retention for pregnant and postpartum people with opioid use disorder, Dr Wilder is committed to improving direct patient outcomes through the development and implementation of evidence-based medical services.

Dr. Wilder received their medical degree and a master's degree in Health Evaluation Sciences at University of Virginia, Charlottesville. They completed their psychiatric internship at University of California, Davis, and a psychiatric residency as well as a National Research Services Award post-doctoral fellowship in Mental Health and Substance Abuse Systems at Duke University. Their Addiction Psychiatry fellowship was completed at University of Cincinnati, where they eventually became Associate Professor and Addiction Sciences Division Director in the Department of Psychiatry.