Bio

Scott McGuire joined Hazelden Betty Ford as Chief Financial Officer in early 2026, bringing more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership across nonprofit healthcare, senior living, and large‑scale organizations. Scott is known for disciplined stewardship, collaborative partnership, and a mission‑first approach to financial leadership.

Prior to Hazelden Betty Ford, Scott served as Chief Financial Officer at Nexus Family Healing, where Scott helped guide one of the nation’s largest children’s mental health organizations through significant growth and transformation. Scott’s leadership strengthened financial stability, supported strategic expansion, and improved operational effectiveness across a complex, nonprofit healthcare system.

Earlier in Scott’s career, Scott held senior executive roles at Ecumen and Sysco Corporation, leading large finance teams and driving operational improvement, integration, and scalable financial systems. Across sectors, Scott has paired financial rigor with a deep commitment to the people delivering care.

Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Marquette University. Scott is deeply committed to advancing Hazelden Betty Ford’s mission by ensuring the financial strength and clarity needed to support caregivers, patients, and long‑term recovery.