Quick facts about Percocet withdrawal

Percocet contains oxycodone, an opioid pain medication, and acetaminophen.

Withdrawal can occur when someone reduces or stops Percocet after developing physical dependence.

Symptoms often begin within hours of the last dose.

Common symptoms include muscle aches, anxiety, sweating, nausea, diarrhea and insomnia.

Withdrawal is usually not life-threatening, but it can be extremely uncomfortable.

Medical detox and treatment can help reduce symptoms and support long-term recovery.

What Is Percocet?

Percocet is a prescription medication used to treat moderate to severe pain. It combines acetaminophen with oxycodone, a powerful opioid pain reliever.

While opioid medications have the potential to be safely prescribed as effective pain management tools, opioid misuse and addiction remain serious public health concerns. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), nearly 79,400 overdose deaths involving opioids occurred in the United States in 2023, underscoring the continued impact of opioid use disorder nationwide.

Over time, the brain and body can adjust to the presence of oxycodone, causing them to rely on the drug to function normally. When Percocet use is reduced or stopped, withdrawal symptoms may occur as the body works to regain its natural balance.

For someone experiencing withdrawal, these symptoms aren't a sign of weakness or lack of willpower. They're a physical response to changes that have taken place in the brain and body during opioid use. Understanding that process can help remove some of the fear and uncertainty surrounding withdrawal and recovery.

What Causes Percocet Withdrawal?

Percocet withdrawal occurs because the brain and body have adjusted to the regular presence of oxycodone.

Opioids affect receptors throughout the brain and nervous system. Over time, these systems adapt to the medication. When opioid use is reduced or stopped, the body must readjust, creating a period of physical and emotional distress known as withdrawal.

The severity of withdrawal symptoms can vary based on several factors, including:

How long Percocet was used

The dosage taken

Frequency of use

Whether the medication was taken as prescribed or misused

Use of other substances

Individual health factors

In general, longer-term or heavier Percocet use is associated with more significant withdrawal symptoms. Even so, withdrawal is a manageable and treatable process. With appropriate medical care and support, people can successfully move through withdrawal and begin focusing on their recovery.

When Does Percocet Withdrawal Start?

Many people start experiencing symptoms due to withdrawal within 6 to 12 hours after their last dose. Early symptoms often include anxiety, restlessness, sweating, runny nose, yawning and cravings. The timing and severity of withdrawal can vary depending on factors such as dosage, frequency of use and overall health.

What Are the Symptoms of Percocet Withdrawal?

Percocet withdrawal can affect nearly every part of the body and mind. For many people, it feels like having a severe case of the flu combined with difficulty sleeping, heightened anxiety and intense cravings to use again. While symptoms can be uncomfortable, they are a sign that the body is adjusting to functioning without opioids.

The withdrawal experience can vary from person to person. Factors such as how long Percocet was used, the dosage taken, overall health and whether other substances are involved can all play a role in symptom severity. Some people experience relatively mild symptoms, while others find withdrawal more physically and emotionally challenging.

One of the most difficult aspects of withdrawal is that symptoms often affect both the body and emotions at the same time. Understanding what to expect can help reduce some of the fear and uncertainty surrounding the process.

Early Percocet withdrawal symptoms

Because Percocet contains a short-acting opioid, withdrawal symptoms can begin within hours of the last dose. Early symptoms are often the body's first reaction to the absence of the drug and may include:

Anxiety or nervousness

Restlessness

Irritability

Drug cravings

Sweating

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Frequent yawning

Difficulty sleeping

Increased heart rate

Many people describe this stage as feeling "on edge" or unable to get comfortable. Cravings may also begin to intensify as the brain seeks relief from the growing discomfort.

Later Percocet withdrawal symptoms

As withdrawal progresses, symptoms typically become more noticeable and may feel more flu-like in nature. Common symptoms include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Muscle aches

Joint pain

Chills

Goosebumps

Dilated pupils

Headaches

Fatigue

Although these symptoms can feel intense, they are usually temporary and begin improving as the body continues to adjust.

Emotional and psychological symptoms

Withdrawal isn't only a physical experience. Many people are surprised by how strongly it can affect their emotions and mental well-being.

Common emotional symptoms may include:

Anxiety

Depression

Mood swings

Irritability

Difficulty concentrating

Lack of motivation

Strong cravings for Percocet

For some individuals, these emotional symptoms can feel just as challenging as the physical discomfort. Feelings of sadness, worry or frustration during withdrawal do not mean recovery isn't working. Rather, they reflect the brain's adjustment to functioning without opioids after a period of regular use.

When to Seek Help

It’s natural to feel like you must handle withdrawal alone. However, withdrawal can be physically exhausting and emotionally overwhelming, especially for those who have been using Percocet for a long time.

Seeking professional support isn't a sign of weakness. It can make the withdrawal process safer, more comfortable and more manageable. Medical professionals help address symptoms, monitor for complications and connect people with ongoing treatment and recovery resources that support long-term healing.

What Does Percocet Withdrawal Feel Like?

While each person's experience is different, common experiences include:

Feeling restless and unable to get comfortable

Having flu-like symptoms without being sick

Experiencing body aches and muscle pain

Feeling anxious, irritable or emotionally overwhelmed

Struggling to sleep despite exhaustion

Having strong cravings to use Percocet again

Percocet Withdrawal Timeline

The answer to "How long does Percocet withdrawal last?" depends on factors such as dosage, duration of use and individual health, but there are general patterns most people can expect.

6 to 12 hours after the last dose

Because Percocet contains a short-acting opioid, symptoms may begin relatively quickly.

Early symptoms may include:

Anxiety

Restlessness

Yawning

Sweating

Runny nose

Cravings

Days 1 to 3

This is typically the most intense phase of withdrawal.

Symptoms may include:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Muscle aches

Chills

Insomnia

Elevated anxiety

Many people report that the second and third days are the most difficult.

Days 4 to 7

During this time, it’s reported that physical symptoms begin to gradually improve.

People may continue experiencing:

Fatigue

Sleep disturbances

Mood changes

Mild gastrointestinal issues

Drug cravings

One week and beyond

Most acute physical withdrawal symptoms resolve within about a week, though recovery timelines vary.

Some individuals experience lingering symptoms such as:

Anxiety

Low mood

Trouble sleeping

Difficulty experiencing pleasure

Ongoing cravings

These symptoms are referred to as post-acute withdrawal symptoms and may persist for weeks or months in some cases.

Can You Die from Percocet Withdrawal?

Many people worry that Percocet withdrawal could be life-threatening, especially if symptoms feel intense or overwhelming. While opioid withdrawal can be extremely uncomfortable, withdrawal from Percocet is generally not considered life-threatening in the way that withdrawal from alcohol or certain sedatives can be.

That said, withdrawal should never be dismissed as "just uncomfortable." Symptoms such as severe vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration can create health risks, particularly for older adults, people with underlying medical conditions or those who are using other substances.

If you're feeling anxious about withdrawal, know that support is available. Recovery specialists can help monitor symptoms, manage discomfort and create a treatment plan that supports both your immediate safety and your long-term recovery. Seeking help is not a sign that withdrawal is "too much" to handle. It's often one of the most effective ways to make the process safer and more manageable.

What Helps with Percocet Withdrawal?

The safest and most effective approach for Percocet withdrawal is professional medical care, such as:

Medical Detox

Medical detox provides monitoring, support and symptom management during withdrawal.

Benefits include:

Medical supervision

Symptom relief

Reduced risk of complications

Connection to ongoing treatment services

Medication-Assisted Treatment

Medications may help manage withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings. Depending on the situation, healthcare providers may recommend medications such as:

Buprenorphine-containing medications

Methadone

Naltrexone after detoxification

These medications are supported by extensive research and remain among the most effective treatments for opioid use disorder.

Behavioral Health Support

Recovery involves more than managing physical symptoms.

Treatment often includes:

Individual counseling

Group therapy

Family support

Relapse prevention planning

Recovery community engagement

Addressing the emotional, behavioral and psychological aspects of addiction helps support long-term recovery.

Should You Detox from Percocet at Home?

Some people attempt to stop Percocet on their own at home. While this may be possible in certain situations, it is not always the safest approach.

Medical evaluation is especially important for people who:

Have used Percocet heavily or for a long period

Have experienced previous relapses

Use multiple substances

Have significant mental health concerns

Have chronic medical conditions

Are pregnant

A healthcare provider can help determine the safest treatment plan based on individual needs.

Signs of Percocet Addiction

Withdrawal symptoms often signal the presence of physical dependence, but they may also indicate a larger problem with opioid use.

Possible signs of Percocet addiction include:

Taking more medication than intended

Unsuccessful attempts to quit

Strong cravings

Spending significant time obtaining or using the drug

Neglecting responsibilities

Continuing use despite relationship, health or legal problems

Developing tolerance

Experiencing withdrawal symptoms when not using

If these signs sound familiar, professional help is available.

Treatment for Percocet Addiction

Withdrawal management is only the beginning of recovery. Effective treatment for opioid use disorder often includes a combination of services tailored to the individual's needs.

Depending on the severity of the addiction, treatment options may include:

Medical detoxification

Residential addiction treatment

Partial hospitalization programs

Intensive outpatient programs

Outpatient treatment

Medication-assisted treatment

Recovery support services

Treatment addresses the underlying causes of addiction while building skills for long-term recovery.

Recovery Is Possible

If you're struggling with Percocet use or worried about withdrawal, it's important to know that recovery is possible. Every day, people take the first steps toward overcoming opioid addiction and rebuilding their health, relationships and sense of well-being.

Withdrawal can feel like a significant obstacle, but it is only one stage of the recovery process. With appropriate support, many people find that the relief of no longer being trapped in a cycle of opioid use outweighs the temporary discomfort of withdrawal.

Whether you've been taking Percocet for a short time or have struggled with opioid use for years, help is available. Recovery doesn't require having all the answers or knowing exactly what comes next. It starts with reaching out and taking the next step.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with Percocet use, Hazelden Betty Ford is here to help. Contact us today to learn about treatment options, talk with a recovery expert and begin your path forward.