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Deciding to stop using Percocet or even thinking about it can bring up a lot of uncertainty. Many people worry about withdrawal symptoms and how difficult the process might be. For those who have developed a physical dependence on Percocet, withdrawal can involve a range of physical and emotional symptoms as the body adjusts to functioning without opioids. Although the experience can be uncomfortable, effective treatments and supportive care can help people manage withdrawal safely and move forward in recovery.
Whether you're concerned about your own Percocet use or worried about someone you love, understanding what withdrawal looks like is an important first step toward recovery.
Percocet is a prescription medication used to treat moderate to severe pain. It combines acetaminophen with oxycodone, a powerful opioid pain reliever.
While opioid medications have the potential to be safely prescribed as effective pain management tools, opioid misuse and addiction remain serious public health concerns. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), nearly 79,400 overdose deaths involving opioids occurred in the United States in 2023, underscoring the continued impact of opioid use disorder nationwide.
Over time, the brain and body can adjust to the presence of oxycodone, causing them to rely on the drug to function normally. When Percocet use is reduced or stopped, withdrawal symptoms may occur as the body works to regain its natural balance.
For someone experiencing withdrawal, these symptoms aren't a sign of weakness or lack of willpower. They're a physical response to changes that have taken place in the brain and body during opioid use. Understanding that process can help remove some of the fear and uncertainty surrounding withdrawal and recovery.
Percocet withdrawal occurs because the brain and body have adjusted to the regular presence of oxycodone.
Opioids affect receptors throughout the brain and nervous system. Over time, these systems adapt to the medication. When opioid use is reduced or stopped, the body must readjust, creating a period of physical and emotional distress known as withdrawal.
The severity of withdrawal symptoms can vary based on several factors, including:
In general, longer-term or heavier Percocet use is associated with more significant withdrawal symptoms. Even so, withdrawal is a manageable and treatable process. With appropriate medical care and support, people can successfully move through withdrawal and begin focusing on their recovery.
Many people start experiencing symptoms due to withdrawal within 6 to 12 hours after their last dose. Early symptoms often include anxiety, restlessness, sweating, runny nose, yawning and cravings. The timing and severity of withdrawal can vary depending on factors such as dosage, frequency of use and overall health.
Percocet withdrawal can affect nearly every part of the body and mind. For many people, it feels like having a severe case of the flu combined with difficulty sleeping, heightened anxiety and intense cravings to use again. While symptoms can be uncomfortable, they are a sign that the body is adjusting to functioning without opioids.
The withdrawal experience can vary from person to person. Factors such as how long Percocet was used, the dosage taken, overall health and whether other substances are involved can all play a role in symptom severity. Some people experience relatively mild symptoms, while others find withdrawal more physically and emotionally challenging.
One of the most difficult aspects of withdrawal is that symptoms often affect both the body and emotions at the same time. Understanding what to expect can help reduce some of the fear and uncertainty surrounding the process.
Early Percocet withdrawal symptoms
Because Percocet contains a short-acting opioid, withdrawal symptoms can begin within hours of the last dose. Early symptoms are often the body's first reaction to the absence of the drug and may include:
Many people describe this stage as feeling "on edge" or unable to get comfortable. Cravings may also begin to intensify as the brain seeks relief from the growing discomfort.
Later Percocet withdrawal symptoms
As withdrawal progresses, symptoms typically become more noticeable and may feel more flu-like in nature. Common symptoms include:
Although these symptoms can feel intense, they are usually temporary and begin improving as the body continues to adjust.
Emotional and psychological symptoms
Withdrawal isn't only a physical experience. Many people are surprised by how strongly it can affect their emotions and mental well-being.
Common emotional symptoms may include:
For some individuals, these emotional symptoms can feel just as challenging as the physical discomfort. Feelings of sadness, worry or frustration during withdrawal do not mean recovery isn't working. Rather, they reflect the brain's adjustment to functioning without opioids after a period of regular use.
It’s natural to feel like you must handle withdrawal alone. However, withdrawal can be physically exhausting and emotionally overwhelming, especially for those who have been using Percocet for a long time.
Seeking professional support isn't a sign of weakness. It can make the withdrawal process safer, more comfortable and more manageable. Medical professionals help address symptoms, monitor for complications and connect people with ongoing treatment and recovery resources that support long-term healing.
While each person's experience is different, common experiences include:
The answer to "How long does Percocet withdrawal last?" depends on factors such as dosage, duration of use and individual health, but there are general patterns most people can expect.
6 to 12 hours after the last dose
Because Percocet contains a short-acting opioid, symptoms may begin relatively quickly.
Early symptoms may include:
Days 1 to 3
This is typically the most intense phase of withdrawal.
Symptoms may include:
Many people report that the second and third days are the most difficult.
Days 4 to 7
During this time, it’s reported that physical symptoms begin to gradually improve.
People may continue experiencing:
One week and beyond
Most acute physical withdrawal symptoms resolve within about a week, though recovery timelines vary.
Some individuals experience lingering symptoms such as:
These symptoms are referred to as post-acute withdrawal symptoms and may persist for weeks or months in some cases.
Many people worry that Percocet withdrawal could be life-threatening, especially if symptoms feel intense or overwhelming. While opioid withdrawal can be extremely uncomfortable, withdrawal from Percocet is generally not considered life-threatening in the way that withdrawal from alcohol or certain sedatives can be.
That said, withdrawal should never be dismissed as "just uncomfortable." Symptoms such as severe vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration can create health risks, particularly for older adults, people with underlying medical conditions or those who are using other substances.
If you're feeling anxious about withdrawal, know that support is available. Recovery specialists can help monitor symptoms, manage discomfort and create a treatment plan that supports both your immediate safety and your long-term recovery. Seeking help is not a sign that withdrawal is "too much" to handle. It's often one of the most effective ways to make the process safer and more manageable.
The safest and most effective approach for Percocet withdrawal is professional medical care, such as:
Medical Detox
Medical detox provides monitoring, support and symptom management during withdrawal.
Benefits include:
Medication-Assisted Treatment
Medications may help manage withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings. Depending on the situation, healthcare providers may recommend medications such as:
These medications are supported by extensive research and remain among the most effective treatments for opioid use disorder.
Behavioral Health Support
Recovery involves more than managing physical symptoms.
Treatment often includes:
Addressing the emotional, behavioral and psychological aspects of addiction helps support long-term recovery.
Some people attempt to stop Percocet on their own at home. While this may be possible in certain situations, it is not always the safest approach.
Medical evaluation is especially important for people who:
A healthcare provider can help determine the safest treatment plan based on individual needs.
Withdrawal symptoms often signal the presence of physical dependence, but they may also indicate a larger problem with opioid use.
Possible signs of Percocet addiction include:
If these signs sound familiar, professional help is available.
Withdrawal management is only the beginning of recovery. Effective treatment for opioid use disorder often includes a combination of services tailored to the individual's needs.
Depending on the severity of the addiction, treatment options may include:
Treatment addresses the underlying causes of addiction while building skills for long-term recovery.
If you're struggling with Percocet use or worried about withdrawal, it's important to know that recovery is possible. Every day, people take the first steps toward overcoming opioid addiction and rebuilding their health, relationships and sense of well-being.
Withdrawal can feel like a significant obstacle, but it is only one stage of the recovery process. With appropriate support, many people find that the relief of no longer being trapped in a cycle of opioid use outweighs the temporary discomfort of withdrawal.
Whether you've been taking Percocet for a short time or have struggled with opioid use for years, help is available. Recovery doesn't require having all the answers or knowing exactly what comes next. It starts with reaching out and taking the next step.
If you or someone you care about is struggling with Percocet use, Hazelden Betty Ford is here to help. Contact us today to learn about treatment options, talk with a recovery expert and begin your path forward.
Most people begin experiencing withdrawal symptoms within several hours of their last dose. Acute symptoms often peak during the first few days and improve within about a week, although some emotional symptoms and cravings may last longer.
Because Percocet contains oxycodone, a short-acting opioid, withdrawal symptoms can begin within 6 to 12 hours after the last dose. Early symptoms often include anxiety, restlessness, sweating, yawning, a runny nose and cravings. The timing and severity of withdrawal can vary based on factors such as dosage, frequency of use and overall health.
Common Percocet withdrawal symptoms include anxiety, sweating, restlessness, insomnia, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, headaches and cravings.
Many people describe Percocet withdrawal as a combination of severe flu-like symptoms, body aches, sleep difficulties, anxiety and strong cravings to use opioids again.
Professional treatment is often the most effective option. Medical detox, medication-assisted treatment, counseling and ongoing recovery support can help manage symptoms and reduce the risk of relapse.
Yes. People who develop physical dependence on Percocet may experience withdrawal when they stop using the medication or significantly reduce their dose.
Percocet withdrawal is generally not considered life-threatening by itself, but complications can occur. Medical evaluation and support are recommended, especially for people with other health conditions or complex substance use histories.