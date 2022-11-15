Expert Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment in Los Angeles

Located in West Los Angeles, the Betty Ford Center outpatient rehab center provides convenient access—both weekdays and weeknights— to world-class addiction treatment and mental health services.

Programs at our outpatient addiction treatment center in Los Angeles are modeled after inpatient substance use programming at the Betty Ford Center's flagship rehab center in Rancho Mirage, California. By offering outpatient services at our West Los Angeles drug treatment center, the Betty Ford Center's expert care and clinical services are within reach for many more people who need addiction rehab and mental health services.

Based on your specific situation and challenges, our clinicians will put together an individualized treatment plan that identifies an initial level and frequency of care for you. At our Los Angeles location, we have the power to help you address:

Substance use disorders

Mental health disorders

Relapse prevention

Sober living skills

Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program

The virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) at the Betty Ford Center—offered virtually and in-person—varies in frequency based on addiction clinician recommendations.

Our intensive outpatient program is an ideal option as a follow-up to residential treatment, also known as inpatient care, or a day treatment program. This level of outpatient rehab can be especially effective for patients who have a stable home life as well as for those who are experiencing alcohol or drug addiction treatment for the first time. Patients can transition to Low Intensity Outpatient as clinical milestones are met.

Low Intensity Outpatient Group

At the Betty Ford Center’s Los Angeles rehab, we offer counselor-facilitated groups each week that provide a valuable opportunity for patients to: