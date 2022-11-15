Betty Ford Center Outpatient Drug Rehab in West Los Angeles
Located in West Los Angeles, the Betty Ford Center outpatient rehab center provides convenient access—both weekdays and weeknights— to world-class addiction treatment and mental health services.
Programs at our outpatient addiction treatment center in Los Angeles are modeled after inpatient substance use programming at the Betty Ford Center's flagship rehab center in Rancho Mirage, California. By offering outpatient services at our West Los Angeles drug treatment center, the Betty Ford Center's expert care and clinical services are within reach for many more people who need addiction rehab and mental health services.
Based on your specific situation and challenges, our clinicians will put together an individualized treatment plan that identifies an initial level and frequency of care for you. At our Los Angeles location, we have the power to help you address:
The virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) at the Betty Ford Center—offered virtually and in-person—varies in frequency based on addiction clinician recommendations.
Our intensive outpatient program is an ideal option as a follow-up to residential treatment, also known as inpatient care, or a day treatment program. This level of outpatient rehab can be especially effective for patients who have a stable home life as well as for those who are experiencing alcohol or drug addiction treatment for the first time. Patients can transition to Low Intensity Outpatient as clinical milestones are met.
At the Betty Ford Center’s Los Angeles rehab, we offer counselor-facilitated groups each week that provide a valuable opportunity for patients to:
The Betty Ford Center also offers mental health counseling and related services. Licensed mental health staff provide consultation and counseling sessions Monday through Thursday, by appointment only. Services include:
Watching a loved one battle an alcohol or drug addiction is painful. It’s common to feel like you’re losing the person you once knew so well. While the person you love is still there, the disease of addiction makes it challenging to reach them and encourage them to receive help.
If you are concerned about a loved one’s alcohol or drug use, call to learn how an intervention could help guide your loved one into treatment. Our recovery experts offer an intervention education seminar for adults by appointment.
To ensure accessibility for all who need it, this seminar is free to the public and includes educational materials about the signs and symptoms of substance abuse as well as what’s involved in planning and conducting a successful intervention.
Our Family Programs, support groups and family counseling, help you and your loved ones learn how to move through and past the challenges addiction has placed on your family. As a result, you’ll understand how to set and maintain healthy boundaries and begin to rebuild trusting relationships.
Many of our family services are free and available to anyone. In addition, many are provided virtually so you can access support from anywhere. Special sessions are available for Spanish speaking participants.
As you start your recovery from addiction, you will find that your new sober life takes patience, practice and a daily commitment to regaining and maintaining your health. That’s because you are essentially learning a new way of living as you replace your former lifestyle that revolved around substance use with healthy new routines and behaviors. You are learning to manage a chronic disease.
Experts from across the greater Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation help you manage and continue the new skills needed for recovery by providing a number of online, in-person and digital support resources and services to help you strengthen your sober lifestyle and build healthy new routines and connections for the long-term.
These resources include:
Hazelden Betty Ford is recognized by multiple insurance providers for our leadership, best practices, research, support and training in the addiction field, including residential and outpatient treatment.
Insurers who have recognized the Betty Ford Center in West Los Angeles, California, include the following:
California Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation locations are licensed and/or certified by the Department of Public Health (Residential) and the Department of Health Care Services (Outpatient).