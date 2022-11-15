Delivered virtually, Hazelden Betty Ford's online treatment bring our world-class outpatient drug rehab and mental health services, recovery support resources, family services and community solutions directly to you.
Our virtual outpatient addiction treatment programs are insurance-eligible and designed to replicate our in-person patient care experience in every way. Virtual outpatient programs combine group therapy and individual counseling sessions via telehealth technologies.
Call us today at 1-866-831-5700 to talk with a patient access coordinator about Hazelden Betty Ford's telemedicine healthcare services. Our patient access coordinator will work with you and your insurance provider to determine coverage and costs and answer any questions you may have about virtual, outpatient or residential treatment options.
A mental health assessment is the place to start if you or a loved one is having trouble coping with life but you're not sure what help or services you might need. We will help you figure out next steps. Through telehealth technologies, our licensed and credentialed mental health professionals will provide you with the convenience and privacy of a virtual consultation. Learn more about our mental health services.
Hazelden Betty Ford's personalized web portal, My Recovery Compass, is your gateway to recovery resources, activities and tools during and after treatment.
My Recovery Compass provides you with:
Access to Feedback-Informed Treatment (FIT) assessments. These brief, research-based questionnaires measure your urges and cravings, how chemical use has impacted you, symptoms of depression and anxiety, and progress toward your goals. The information you provide helps our clinicians better understand your progress so they can guide your course of treatment.
Access to MORE (My Ongoing Recovery Experience), a web- and phone-based system of recovery support provided by licensed clinicians.
Access to your treatment and continuing care plan as well as the Message Center where you can communicate with staff, see your scheduled groups and individual appointments, or link to social communities.
Addiction is called a family disease for good reason. Families are in pain. By the time most families reach out for help, the disease has progressed to a serious level. Hazelden Betty Ford has long recognized that families need help and support, too.
Our virtual Family Programs and support groups are free and available nationwide. Some sessions are designed specifically for family members of adolescents and young adults with a substance use disorder and others are available in Spanish. Phone and web-based counseling is also available through the Connection™ for Families program.
As part of our Family Programs, our Health Relationships Program serves family members of those struggling with substance use. Whether your loved one is not ready for help, is currently receiving help, has finished a program or has returned to use, this program was created to support you.
This intensive 10-week program offers weekly workshops and personalized coaching to improve your relationships and teach useful skills.
Hazelden Betty Ford's online and in-person Children's Program is designed for young people ages seven to 12 who have been impacted by substance abuse in their family. Kids learn self-care skills and strategies, with plenty of time dedicated to fun and games, too.
Have you faced consequences from your drinking or other drug use? Consider it a huge warning sign. You should take action to avoid any future consequences, and turn things around while you still can.
Because it may seem alarmist, but consequences that result from drinking or drug use are serious red flags: it means that you may be addicted, or your substance use is growing out of control. But you can change course with some helpful insight into your behavior. Our online Risk Reduction Education Program will give you the right information to make better choices and avoid risky situations.
Accessing support in early recovery has been shown to improve the chances for long-term sobriety. Hazelden Betty Ford provides a number of virtual recovery support resources and tools, including online coaching and monitoring by licensed clinicians through our Connection™ program. Recovery coaching can be a helpful source of motivation and inspiration as you create your healthy, new normal.
The Daily Pledge, Hazelden Betty Ford's free, online social community, offers another source of support and fellowship for anyone touched by or concerned about the disease of addiction. Our virtual community allows you to interact with others who are establishing and sustaining lives and families free from addiction. You can access chats, online meetings and discussion boards that address your specific areas of interest any day, any time and from anywhere. Another important consideration: you are able to control your anonymity settings with The Daily Pledge.
Recovery is a daily practice, and some days are bound to be more challenging than others. Mobile apps from Hazelden Publishing offer you anytime-anywhere access to inspiration and support. Our popular daily meditation books are available as apps on iOS and Android platforms.
In addition, Hazelden Betty Ford's professional education solutions team is available to collaborate with treatment centers, hospitals, health systems and recovery organizations as well as public health leaders who are interested in implementing virtual care and other evidence-based behavioral health programs and services along the continuum of care.