Hazelden Betty Ford's Online Addiction Treatment, Support Services and Community Solutions

Delivered virtually, Hazelden Betty Ford's online treatment bring our world-class outpatient drug rehab and mental health services, recovery support resources, family services and community solutions directly to you.



Virtual Outpatient Addiction Programs

Our virtual outpatient addiction treatment programs are insurance-eligible and designed to replicate our in-person patient care experience in every way. Virtual outpatient programs combine group therapy and individual counseling sessions via telehealth technologies.

Call us today at 1-866-831-5700 to talk with a patient access coordinator about Hazelden Betty Ford's telemedicine healthcare services. Our patient access coordinator will work with you and your insurance provider to determine coverage and costs and answer any questions you may have about virtual, outpatient or residential treatment options.

Virtual Mental Health Services

A mental health assessment is the place to start if you or a loved one is having trouble coping with life but you're not sure what help or services you might need. We will help you figure out next steps. Through telehealth technologies, our licensed and credentialed mental health professionals will provide you with the convenience and privacy of a virtual consultation. Learn more about our mental health services.

Virtual Health Portal for Patients

Hazelden Betty Ford's personalized web portal, My Recovery Compass, is your gateway to recovery resources, activities and tools during and after treatment.

My Recovery Compass provides you with:

Access to Feedback-Informed Treatment (FIT) assessments. These brief, research-based questionnaires measure your urges and cravings, how chemical use has impacted you, symptoms of depression and anxiety, and progress toward your goals. The information you provide helps our clinicians better understand your progress so they can guide your course of treatment.

Access to MORE (My Ongoing Recovery Experience), a web- and phone-based system of recovery support provided by licensed clinicians.

Access to your treatment and continuing care plan as well as the Message Center where you can communicate with staff, see your scheduled groups and individual appointments, or link to social communities.

Virtual Family Services

Addiction is called a family disease for good reason. Families are in pain. By the time most families reach out for help, the disease has progressed to a serious level. Hazelden Betty Ford has long recognized that families need help and support, too.

Our virtual Family Programs and support groups are free and available nationwide. Some sessions are designed specifically for family members of adolescents and young adults with a substance use disorder and others are available in Spanish. Phone and web-based counseling is also available through the Connection™ for Families program.

Healthy Relationships Program

As part of our Family Programs, our Health Relationships Program serves family members of those struggling with substance use. Whether your loved one is not ready for help, is currently receiving help, has finished a program or has returned to use, this program was created to support you.

This intensive 10-week program offers weekly workshops and personalized coaching to improve your relationships and teach useful skills.

Virtual Children's Program

Hazelden Betty Ford's online and in-person Children's Program is designed for young people ages seven to 12 who have been impacted by substance abuse in their family. Kids learn self-care skills and strategies, with plenty of time dedicated to fun and games, too.