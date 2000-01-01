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Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Newsroom

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a nonprofit addiction treatment organization founded in 1949 and headquartered in Center City, Minnesota. Serving more than 30,000 patients each year across a national network of residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and virtual care services, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides evidence-based care for substance use and mental health conditions. Accredited by The Joint Commission and CARF International, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities through treatment, prevention, education, research and advocacy.

Across every setting, our work is grounded in science, compassion and the belief that healing unfolds in connection—with empathy, expert care, and the wisdom of lived experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What accreditations does Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation hold?

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is accredited by The Joint Commission, a nationally recognized accrediting organization for healthcare providers. Our programs also hold accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), along with state licensure, reflecting adherence to rigorous standards for quality, safety and patient care.

How many patients does Hazelden Betty Ford serve each year?

Hazelden Betty Ford serves more than 30,000 patients annually across our nationwide system of care, which includes residential treatment, outpatient services and virtual programs supporting individuals and families living with substance use and mental health conditions.

What types of addiction treatment programs does Hazelden Betty Ford offer?

Hazelden Betty Ford provides a full continuum of evidence-based care, including medical detox, inpatient and residential care, outpatient and day treatment programs, mental health services and recovery support. Programs are designed for adults, adolescents and families, including specialized care for co-occurring mental health conditions. 

How can journalists or media contact Hazelden Betty Ford?

Journalists can contact Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation through our newsroom media relations team to request interviews, expert commentary or additional information. Our team provides direct access to subject matter experts to support accurate and informed reporting.

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