Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a nonprofit addiction treatment organization founded in 1949 and headquartered in Center City, Minnesota. Serving more than 30,000 patients each year across a national network of residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and virtual care services, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation provides evidence-based care for substance use and mental health conditions. Accredited by The Joint Commission and CARF International, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities through treatment, prevention, education, research and advocacy.

Across every setting, our work is grounded in science, compassion and the belief that healing unfolds in connection—with empathy, expert care, and the wisdom of lived experience.