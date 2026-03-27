Mobile Terms of Use Agreement

Agreement to Mobile Terms of Use

Last Updated: March 27, 2026

SMS Messaging



General. You may Opt-In and elect to receive SMS communications from Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, including from our employees and third-party service providers, regarding events, publications, scheduling and follow-up, and information related to wellness, health and recovery.

Opt-In/Opt-Out. You have the option to opt-in to the short code or SMS messaging program through a telephone conversation or other communication with a Hazelden Betty Ford employee. Message and data rates may apply. Messaging frequency varies depending upon the specific service, information, or program you are engaging with. Text “INFO” to 41891 for more information. Text "STOP" to cancel at any time.

You can cancel and discontinue participation in SMS messaging at any time. Just text "STOP" to 41891. After you send the message "STOP" to us, we will send you a reply message to confirm that you have been unsubscribed. Even after you have unsubscribed, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation may have a legal right to communicate with you via SMS messaging in limited circumstances, such as for emergency communications and/or permitted administrative and transactional messages.

Help and Support. For help and support, text "INFO" to 41891, email HOPE@hazeldenbettyford.org, or call 1-800-257-7800.

Participating Carriers. Current carriers include: AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, MetroPCS, Virgin Mobile and Cricket. This list may be revised with or without notice. Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

Rates. As always, message and data rates may apply for any messages sent to you from us and to us from you. If you have any questions about your text plan or data plan, it is best to contact your wireless / data provider.

Risk. You understand and acknowledge that due to the nature of SMS messaging, such messages may not be secure, and it is possible that a message may be accessed by an unauthorized third party. By opting in, you accept this risk.

Privacy. By providing your telephone and/or SMS messaging number or information, you understand and agree that we may collect, store and use such information as described in our Privacy Policy which can be found at https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/privacy.