Specially trained dogs bring comfort and acceptance to patients

Research shows that including therapy animals in addiction treatment programs can benefit patients in several ways, including:

Strengthening and improving patient/counselor rapport

Enhancing the treatment experience

Reducing the patient’s level of anxiety or distress

Increasing the likelihood for successful treatment outcomes

Therapy animals provide a comforting presence and a reassuring sense of security and support, especially for patients struggling with grief, anxiety or depression.

As clinically appropriate for patients, our specially trained dogs are involved in several different aspects of rehab, including: