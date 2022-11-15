Bio

Andrew Williams is the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Williams hails most recently from the University of Minnesota Rochester, where he served as assistant vice chancellor for student success, engagement, and equity. In this role, Williams will drive cultural and behavior change across the organization to increase diversity, advance equity and foster inclusion. Serving as a strategic partner with others throughout Hazelden Betty Ford, he will champion DEI awareness, understanding, allyship and advocacy as well as the advancement of underrepresented groups. He aims to inspire others through example, challenge colleagues to live up to institutional values and legal obligations, and engage in creative and meaningful intercultural experiences. Williams works with the internal DEI Committee—which has laid the groundwork for the organization's three-year strategy to effect change in the workforce and in patient, family and student populations—and partner with external organizations to create opportunities to serve more people affected by addiction. Williams' experience includes more than 20 years in higher education diversity and multicultural leadership, including posts at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; the Higher Education Consortium for Urban Affairs in Minneapolis; and Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. He also is an educator and fundraiser, and is active in his local community.