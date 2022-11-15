Bio

Carmen is Chief Marketing Officer at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. She is responsible for identifying opportunities to grow number of patients and revenue, developing the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation brand for expansion, and providing insight and inspiration about our customers to drive optimal experience with strong outcomes.

Prior to joining Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, she was the Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President for Audience Development at American Public Media | Minnesota Public Radio (APM|MPR). APM is the nation's largest owner and operator of public radio stations, distributing national programming to reach over 21 million listeners per week. Johnson was also at General Mills for 15 years where she drove growth and innovation on brands including Cheerios, Yoplait, Nature Valley, and Betty Crocker. She had leadership roles in marketing, sales, and consumer insights across domestic and international retail, as well as foodservice businesses. Previously, Johnson worked at Procter & Gamble in marketing and sales on brands such as Always and Tide. She received a B.S. in Marketing and an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota.