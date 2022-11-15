Bio

Cisco joined Hazelden Betty Ford as the Chief Information Officer in March of 2023. He provides oversight and direction to our technology services function with responsibility for strategy, delivery, and support of technology and systems across the organization.

Prior to joining Hazelden Betty Ford, he served for three years as vice president of information systems at Allina Health—a nonprofit health system based in Minnesota—where he led a team responsible for the Electronic Health Record and all other clinical and non-clinical technology. Before that, he worked at Target Corporation for 15 years providing technology and data analytics leadership for retail, supply chain, corporate functions across the company. Not only does Cisco bring tremendous technical expertise to Hazelden Betty Ford, but he also brings a history of building highly engaged, successful teams. In fact, his teams at Allina and Target were both recognized as the most highly engaged teams in the company.

Cisco earned his bachelor's degree in management and music at Hamline University in St. Paul. He later earned an MBA at the University of Minnesota with concentrations in Information Systems and eBusiness.